Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NantHealth, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NH   US6301041074

NANTHEALTH, INC.

(NH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.4450 USD   +4.95%
08/19NANTHEALTH, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05NANTHEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/04NANTHEALTH : REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NantHealth's Eviti Platform Once More Earns Full URAC Accreditation Through 2025

08/24/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced it has been granted full URAC accreditation for Health Utilization Management for its Eviti Connect platform for another three years. NantHealth’s utilization management procedures have been accredited by URAC since 2010. This latest recognition extends URAC accreditation through September 1, 2025.

URAC is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization that helps promote healthcare quality through the accreditation of organizations involved in medical care services, as well as offering education and measurement programs. The URAC accreditation process validates compliance with nationally recognized, evidence-based standards and supports improvements and innovation in healthcare management and delivery. URAC’s Health Utilization Management Accreditation ensures that organizations conducting utilization reviews follow a process that is clinically and operationally sound and respects patients, providers, and payers.

In earning this status, NantHealth has continued to demonstrate its commitment to quality and health utilization management accountability in its quest to facilitate the best possible outcomes for patients.

“We applaud NantHealth on achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, NantHealth demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety,” said URAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, M.D.

"NantHealth is honored to have attained full reaccreditation from URAC for Health Utilization Management," said Ron Louks, NantHealth’s chief operating officer. "We strive to hold ourselves to the highest possible standards and are committed to validating evidence-based medicine to improve patient outcomes and enable the highest quality healthcare possible."

NantHealth's Eviti Connect is a web-based application that directly connects health plans and practices to streamline treatment authorization for oncology and autoimmune conditions, certifying the application of quality, high-value care and setting patients on the path to appropriate treatment sooner. This powerful tool provides a comprehensive evidence-based solution that helps to ensure appropriate, cost-effective treatments to meet the health plan's reimbursement requirements.

More information about NantHealth’s URAC accreditation can be found here.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NANTHEALTH, INC.
08/19NANTHEALTH, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or S..
AQ
08/05NANTHEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/04NANTHEALTH : REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : NantHealth, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (NH) NANTHEALTH Posts Q2 Revenue $16.5M
MT
08/04NantHealth Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
08/04NantHealth, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/01NantHealth to Report 2022 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on ..
BU
06/13NANTHEALTH : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8..
PU
06/13NANTHEALTH, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submis..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANTHEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,0 M 49,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart NANTHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
NantHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANTHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 843%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Petrou Chief Financial Officer
Tiffany Avery Chief Medical Officer
Ronald Allen Louks Chief Operating Officer
Kirk K. Calhoun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANTHEALTH, INC.-59.81%49
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-17.20%32 755
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-33.54%7 541
OMNICELL, INC.-39.97%4 797
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-15.41%3 826
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.28.30%3 446