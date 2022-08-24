NantHealth's Eviti Platform Once More Earns Full URAC Accreditation Through 2025

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced it has been granted full URAC accreditation for Health Utilization Management for its Eviti Connect platform for another three years. NantHealth’s utilization management procedures have been accredited by URAC since 2010. This latest recognition extends URAC accreditation through September 1, 2025.

URAC is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization that helps promote healthcare quality through the accreditation of organizations involved in medical care services, as well as offering education and measurement programs. The URAC accreditation process validates compliance with nationally recognized, evidence-based standards and supports improvements and innovation in healthcare management and delivery. URAC’s Health Utilization Management Accreditation ensures that organizations conducting utilization reviews follow a process that is clinically and operationally sound and respects patients, providers, and payers.

In earning this status, NantHealth has continued to demonstrate its commitment to quality and health utilization management accountability in its quest to facilitate the best possible outcomes for patients.

“We applaud NantHealth on achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, NantHealth demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety,” said URAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, M.D.

"NantHealth is honored to have attained full reaccreditation from URAC for Health Utilization Management," said Ron Louks, NantHealth’s chief operating officer. "We strive to hold ourselves to the highest possible standards and are committed to validating evidence-based medicine to improve patient outcomes and enable the highest quality healthcare possible."

NantHealth's Eviti Connect is a web-based application that directly connects health plans and practices to streamline treatment authorization for oncology and autoimmune conditions, certifying the application of quality, high-value care and setting patients on the path to appropriate treatment sooner. This powerful tool provides a comprehensive evidence-based solution that helps to ensure appropriate, cost-effective treatments to meet the health plan's reimbursement requirements.

More information about NantHealth’s URAC accreditation can be found here.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

