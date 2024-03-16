Certain A Shares of Nantong Xingqiu Graphite Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024.

Certain A Shares of Nantong Xingqiu Graphite Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1096 days starting from 16-MAR-2021 to 16-MAR-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholders and actual controllers committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s shareholders Xia Bin, Sun Jianjun, Yang Zhicheng, Zhu Li, and Nantong Big Dipper Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership) committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.