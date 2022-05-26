Nanya Technology : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
15:33:23
Subject
2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release
the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Director: Wen-Yuan Wong
(2)Director: Susan Wang
(3)Director: Pei-Ing Lee
(4)Director: Lin-Chin Su
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The Directors concurrently serve in the same or similar company with
NTC's business scope.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
during the tenure of the Directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The proposal was approved by
a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of
the total number of NTC's outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:34 UTC.