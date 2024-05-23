Nanya Technology Corporation
Notice of the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Time: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Venue: No.336, Sec. 1, Nankan Rd., Luzhu Dist., Taoyuan City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Type of Meeting: Physical Meeting
- For shareholders' reference
I. The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:
- Report Items
- Business Report for 2023
- Audit Committee's Review Report for 2023
- Ratification Items
- To Ratify the Financial Statements and Business Report for 2023
- To Ratify the Proposal for 2023 Deficit Compensation
- Discussion Items
- To Approve Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company
- Extraordinary Motions
- Registration time for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting starts from 9:00 on May 29, 2024, and shareholders or proxies entrusted by the shareholders should present the attendance certificates, attendance signature cards or other attendance identifications at the meeting. Solicitors of power of attorney should bring identification documents for verification.
Shareholders are eligible to exercise voting rights electronically in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting from April 26, 2024 to May 26, 2024. Please log in to
"shareholder e-vote" webpage of TDCC to vote according to relevant instructions.
(https://stockservices.tdcc.com.tw)
IV. The Company will compile all solicitation information from shareholder solicitation letters of attorney in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and transmit to Securities & Futures Institute (SFI) as an electronic file on April 26, 2024. Shareholders are kindly requested to enter SFI website (https://free.sfi.org.tw) and type in stock code of the Company: 2408.
V. Forms of notice of attendance and the proxy are separately attached. If a shareholder decides to attend the meeting personally, please sign or seal on the "Notice of Attendance" (no need to send back) and bring it to the shareholder meeting for attendance. If a shareholder entrusts a proxy to attend the meeting, please sign or seal on the power of attorney, fill in the name and address information of that proxy in person, and send it to the stock affairs team of the Company five days before the meeting so as to further send the attendance card to the proxy.
VI. Stock affair team of the Company will be in charge of statistical verification of power of attorney.
VII. For proposal references and English version of the meeting notice / meeting handbook for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, please check out Market Observation Post System website (https://mops.twse.com.tw) for inquires. Route: Basic Information / Electronic Books / Shareholders' meetings, and type in stock code "2408", year "113" for inquires.
VIII. Hereby notified.
- Notification
- For the amendment of contact address in this notice of attendance, please send to the Company before June 5, 2024 for further adjustment.
- For shareholders who decide to attend the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in person, please sign or seal on the notice of attendance. For shareholders who entrust a proxy to attend the meeting, please sign or seal on the power of attorney, fill in the name and address information of that proxy in person, and send it to the stock affairs team of the Company five days before the meeting so as to further send the attendance card to the proxy.
- For the meeting attendees who require to reapply for the attendance certificates, please directly make the application at the venue before the meeting begins.
(This English translation is prepared in accordance with the Chinese version and is for reference purposes only. If there are any inconsistencies between the Chinese version and this translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.)
