  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nanya Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
52.30 TWD   -0.38%
NANYA TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of factory construction
PU
07/29NANYA TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of acquisition of machinery equipment
PU
07/12Nanya Technology's Net Profit Improves in Q2
MT
Nanya Technology : Announcement of factory construction

08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:15:43
Subject 
 Announcement of factory construction
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:factory construction
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
KWANG LIEN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.; Relationship:None
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:factory construction;
transaction amount:NT$2,089,560 thousand
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:For production and office use
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
