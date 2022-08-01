Nanya Technology : Announcement of factory construction
08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/01
Time of announcement
17:15:43
Subject
Announcement of factory construction
Date of events
2022/08/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:factory construction
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
KWANG LIEN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.; Relationship:None
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:factory construction;
transaction amount:NT$2,089,560 thousand
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:For production and office use
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.