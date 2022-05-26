Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nanya Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
64.70 TWD   +0.62%
08:26aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
PU
08:26aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:26aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Nanya Technology : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:32:09
Subject 
 Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional directors, independent directors,
and natural-person directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 (1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Chia-Chau Wu)
 (2)Wen-Yuan Wong
 (3)Susan Wang
 (4)Pei-Ing Lee
 (5)Ming-Jen Tzou
 (6)Lin-Chin Su
 (7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu)
 (8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Rex Chuang)
 (9)Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Representative: vacancy)
 (10)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director)
 (11)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director)
 (12)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 (1)Chia-Chau Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Chairman
    of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
 (2)Wen-Yuan Wong: Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation
 (3)Susan Wang: Managing Director of Formosa Plastics Corporation
 (4)Pei-Ing Lee: President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (5)Ming-Jen Tzou: President of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
 (6)Lin-Chin Su: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (7)Joseph Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
    Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (8)Rex Chuang (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
    Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (9)vacancy (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.)
 (10)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): Chair Professor of Chung Hua
    University
 (11)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): Chairman of General Chamber of
    Commerce of the Republic of China
 (12)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): Special Assistant to
    the Chairman of Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 (1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Chia-Chau Wu)
 (2)Wen-Yuan Wong
 (3)Susan Wang
 (4)Pei-Ing Lee
 (5)Ming-Jen Tzou
 (6)Lin-Chin Su
 (7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu)
 (8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Rex Chuang)
 (9 Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director)
 (10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director)
 (11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director)
 (12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 (1)Chia-Chau Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Chairman
    of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
 (2)Wen-Yuan Wong: Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation
 (3)Susan Wang: Managing Director of Formosa Plastics Corporation
 (4)Pei-Ing Lee: President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (5)Ming-Jen Tzou: President of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
 (6)Lin-Chin Su: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (7)Joseph Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
    Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (8)Rex Chuang (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
    Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
 (9)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): Chair Professor of Chung Hua
    University
 (10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): Chairman of General Chamber of
    Commerce of the Republic of China
 (11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): Special Assistant to the Chairman
    of Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited
 (12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director): Emeritus Professor of National
    Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 (1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Chia-Chau Wu): 907,303,775
    shares
 (2)Wen-Yuan Wong: 4,000 shares
 (3)Susan Wang: 0 share
 (4)Pei-Ing Lee: 1,155,098 shares
 (5)Ming-Jen Tzou: 0 share
 (6)Lin-Chin Su: 370,601 shares
 (7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Joseph Wu): 907,303,775
    shares
 (8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Rex Chuang): 907,303,775
    shares
 (9)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): 0 share
 (10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): 0 share
 (11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): 0 share
 (12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director): 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30~2022/05/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
