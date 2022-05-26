Nanya Technology : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional directors, independent directors, and natural-person directors 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Chia-Chau Wu) (2)Wen-Yuan Wong (3)Susan Wang (4)Pei-Ing Lee (5)Ming-Jen Tzou (6)Lin-Chin Su (7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu) (8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Rex Chuang) (9)Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Representative: vacancy) (10)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director) (11)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director) (12)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chia-Chau Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (2)Wen-Yuan Wong: Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation (3)Susan Wang: Managing Director of Formosa Plastics Corporation (4)Pei-Ing Lee: President of Nanya Technology Corporation (5)Ming-Jen Tzou: President of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (6)Lin-Chin Su: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (7)Joseph Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (8)Rex Chuang (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (9)vacancy (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.) (10)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): Chair Professor of Chung Hua University (11)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): Chairman of General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China (12)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): Special Assistant to the Chairman of Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Chia-Chau Wu) (2)Wen-Yuan Wong (3)Susan Wang (4)Pei-Ing Lee (5)Ming-Jen Tzou (6)Lin-Chin Su (7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu) (8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Rex Chuang) (9 Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director) (10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director) (11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director) (12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director) 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Chia-Chau Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (2)Wen-Yuan Wong: Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation (3)Susan Wang: Managing Director of Formosa Plastics Corporation (4)Pei-Ing Lee: President of Nanya Technology Corporation (5)Ming-Jen Tzou: President of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (6)Lin-Chin Su: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (7)Joseph Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (8)Rex Chuang (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation (9)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): Chair Professor of Chung Hua University (10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): Chairman of General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China (11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): Special Assistant to the Chairman of Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited (12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director): Emeritus Professor of National Taiwan University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Chia-Chau Wu): 907,303,775 shares (2)Wen-Yuan Wong: 4,000 shares (3)Susan Wang: 0 share (4)Pei-Ing Lee: 1,155,098 shares (5)Ming-Jen Tzou: 0 share (6)Lin-Chin Su: 370,601 shares (7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Joseph Wu): 907,303,775 shares (8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Rex Chuang): 907,303,775 shares (9)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): 0 share (10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): 0 share (11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): 0 share (12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director): 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30~2022/05/29 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None