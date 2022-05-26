Nanya Technology : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional directors, independent directors,
and natural-person directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Chia-Chau Wu)
(2)Wen-Yuan Wong
(3)Susan Wang
(4)Pei-Ing Lee
(5)Ming-Jen Tzou
(6)Lin-Chin Su
(7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu)
(8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Rex Chuang)
(9)Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Representative: vacancy)
(10)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director)
(11)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director)
(12)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chia-Chau Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Chairman
of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
(2)Wen-Yuan Wong: Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation
(3)Susan Wang: Managing Director of Formosa Plastics Corporation
(4)Pei-Ing Lee: President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(5)Ming-Jen Tzou: President of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
(6)Lin-Chin Su: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(7)Joseph Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(8)Rex Chuang (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(9)vacancy (Representative of Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.)
(10)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): Chair Professor of Chung Hua
University
(11)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): Chairman of General Chamber of
Commerce of the Republic of China
(12)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): Special Assistant to
the Chairman of Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Chia-Chau Wu)
(2)Wen-Yuan Wong
(3)Susan Wang
(4)Pei-Ing Lee
(5)Ming-Jen Tzou
(6)Lin-Chin Su
(7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Joseph Wu)
(8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative: Rex Chuang)
(9 Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director)
(10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director)
(11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director)
(12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Chia-Chau Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation): Chairman
of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
(2)Wen-Yuan Wong: Chairman of Taiwan Textile Federation
(3)Susan Wang: Managing Director of Formosa Plastics Corporation
(4)Pei-Ing Lee: President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(5)Ming-Jen Tzou: President of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
(6)Lin-Chin Su: Executive Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(7)Joseph Wu (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(8)Rex Chuang (Representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation):
Vice President of Nanya Technology Corporation
(9)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): Chair Professor of Chung Hua
University
(10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): Chairman of General Chamber of
Commerce of the Republic of China
(11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): Special Assistant to the Chairman
of Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited
(12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director): Emeritus Professor of National
Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Chia-Chau Wu): 907,303,775
shares
(2)Wen-Yuan Wong: 4,000 shares
(3)Susan Wang: 0 share
(4)Pei-Ing Lee: 1,155,098 shares
(5)Ming-Jen Tzou: 0 share
(6)Lin-Chin Su: 370,601 shares
(7)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Joseph Wu): 907,303,775
shares
(8)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Representative：Rex Chuang): 907,303,775
shares
(9)Ching-Chyi Lai (Independent Director): 0 share
(10)Shu-Po Hsu (Independent Director): 0 share
(11)Tsai-Feng Hou (Independent Director): 0 share
(12)Tain-Jy Chen (Independent Director): 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30~2022/05/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None