Nanya Technology : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction registration for cancellation of shares repurchased

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 16:09:02
Subject 
 Announcement of the completion of capital reduction
registration for cancellation of shares repurchased
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2021/12/21
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2021/12/21
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the capital reduction: The paid-in capital is NT$30,975,218,940;
   the shares outstanding are 3,096,874,894 shares; the book value per
   share is NT$53.77
(2)After the capital reduction: The paid-in capital is NT$30,968,748,940;
   the shares outstanding are 3,096,874,894 shares; the book value per
   share is NT$ 53.77
Note�GA total of 647,000 shares repurchased are cancelled. The book value
      per share is calculated based on the equity at the end of the third
      quarter of 2021 and the number of outstanding shares at the end of
      October of 2021.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
NA
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company received the approval letter for the amendment registration from
the Ministry of Economic Affairs on December 22, 2021.

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
