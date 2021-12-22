Nanya Technology : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction registration for cancellation of shares repurchased

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2021/12/21 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2021/12/21 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the capital reduction: The paid-in capital is NT$30,975,218,940; the shares outstanding are 3,096,874,894 shares; the book value per share is NT$53.77 (2)After the capital reduction: The paid-in capital is NT$30,968,748,940; the shares outstanding are 3,096,874,894 shares; the book value per share is NT$ 53.77 Note�GA total of 647,000 shares repurchased are cancelled. The book value per share is calculated based on the equity at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and the number of outstanding shares at the end of October of 2021. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: NA 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company received the approval letter for the amendment registration from the Ministry of Economic Affairs on December 22, 2021.