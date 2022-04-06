Nanya Technology : Holds Q1 2022 Investor Conference Call

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Investor conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will announce the quarterly results for Q1 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
