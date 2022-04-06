Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nanya Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
  Report
Nanya Technology : Holds Q1 2022 Investor Conference Call

04/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 14:57:09
Subject 
 Nanya Technology Corporation Holds Q1 2022
Investor Conference Call
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Investor conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The Company will announce the quarterly results for Q1 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
