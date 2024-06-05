Nanya Technology May 2024 Revenue NT$3,351 Million

June 5th, 2024 - Nanya Technology Corporation (Ticker: 2408) today announced its unaudited consolidated net sales revenue of NT$ 3,351 million for May 2024, representing a 4.52% increase month-over-month, 45.14% increase year-over-year. Year-to-date consolidated sales revenue was NT$ 16,061 million, 46.09% increase year-over-year. For details, please log on www.nanya.com (Investor relations/ Financials/Monthly Consolidated Revenue), or Taiwan Stock Exchange website https://emops.twse.com.tw/server-java/t58query.

Nanya Technology May 2024 Revenue (Unit: Thousand NTD)

Item Consolidated
2024 May 3,351,375
2024 April 3,206,471
MoM Increase (Decrease)% 4.52%
2023 May 2,309,037
YoY Increase (Decrease)% 45.14%

