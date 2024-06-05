Nanya Technology : May 2024 Revenue NT$3,351 Million
June 5th, 2024 - Nanya Technology Corporation (Ticker: 2408) today announced its unaudited consolidated net sales revenue of NT$ 3,351 million for May 2024, representing a 4.52% increase month-over-month, 45.14% increase year-over-year. Year-to-date consolidated sales revenue was NT$ 16,061 million, 46.09% increase year-over-year. For details, please log on www.nanya.com (Investor relations/ Financials/Monthly Consolidated Revenue), or Taiwan Stock Exchange website https://emops.twse.com.tw/server-java/t58query.
Nanya Technology May 2024 Revenue (Unit: Thousand NTD)
Item
Consolidated
2024 May
3,351,375
2024 April
3,206,471
MoM Increase (Decrease)%
4.52%
2023 May
2,309,037
YoY Increase (Decrease)%
45.14%
Nanya Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of memory products. The Company operates through Japan segment, United Stated segment, manufacture segment and other segment four business segments. The Manufacture segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor products, and the Japanese and United States segments are engaged in the sale of semiconductor products. The Company provides dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, including double data rate (DDR) DRAM chips, DDR2 DRAM chips, DDR3 DRAM chips and DDR4 DRAM chips, as well as low power double data rate (LPDDR), LPDDR2 and LPDDR3 memory products. The Company also provides semiconductor original equipment manufacturing (OEM) services. DRAM products are mainly used in personal computers and other electronic products. Products are mainly sold to mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Europe and other regions.