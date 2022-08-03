Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nanya Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
50.40 TWD   -3.45%
03:54aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : NTC's Board of Directors resolved to set up a Sustainable Development Committee
PU
03:42aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : NTC's Board of Directors resolved to acquire the right-of-use asset
PU
03:42aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : NTC's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors
PU
Nanya Technology : NTC's Board of Directors resolved to acquire the right-of-use asset

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 15:35:18
Subject 
 NTC's Board of Directors resolved to acquire
the right-of-use asset
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):land located at parcel number 58-6,
Lot Nanlin, Taishan District, New Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Land area:2,937.59 square meters
 Monthly rent per square meter:approximately NT$130 (tax excluded)
 Value of the right-of-use asset:NT$78,842 thousand (tax excluded)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (NPC); a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:For operational needs, NTC leases the land from NPC.
 Information for previous transaction:NPC acquired the land from 4 natural
 persons at NT$403 thousand in 1976.
 The previous owner's relationship with the Company and the trading
 counterparty:none.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Terms of delivery or payment:according to the contract
 Monthly rent:NT$381,887 (tax excluded)
 Lease period:2022/10/01~2042/09/30
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The reference basis for the decision on price:based on the market conditions
 The decision-making department:NTC's Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Construction of a motorcycle parking garage for employees
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:none
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/03
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/08/03
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
