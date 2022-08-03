Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nanya Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
50.40 TWD   -3.45%
03:54aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : NTC's Board of Directors resolved to set up a Sustainable Development Committee
PU
03:42aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : NTC's Board of Directors resolved to acquire the right-of-use asset
PU
03:42aNANYA TECHNOLOGY : NTC's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanya Technology : NTC's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 15:30:19
Subject 
 NTC's consolidated financial statements for the second
quarter 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/03
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):37,976,997
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):16,708,626
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):11,626,348
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):15,133,215
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):13,124,860
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,124,860
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.24
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):210,542,409
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):32,745,387
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):177,797,022
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 72 671 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
Net income 2022 18 535 M 619 M 619 M
Net cash 2022 73 810 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 156 B 5 216 M 5 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nanya Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 50,40 TWD
Average target price 63,58 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Ing Lee President, General Manager & Director
Chang Ming Jao Head-Finance
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Tsai Feng Hou Independent Director
Shu Po Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-35.47%5 216
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.01%461 765
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%434 501
BROADCOM INC.-19.39%216 596
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.38%165 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.97%163 371