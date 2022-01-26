Log in
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
Nanya Technology : Summary of Nanya Technology's Investor Conference

01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/26 Time of announcement 17:47:21
Subject 
 Summary of Nanya Technology's Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/01/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date that the Company disclose its financial or business
  information to the public:2022/01/26
2.Location that the Company disclose its financial or business
  information to the public:Investor conference call
3.Financial/Business data to be disclosed:
 Nanya Technology announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21,399
 million, profit before tax of NT$8,123 million, and net profit of NT$6,450
 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
4.Content of press release, if provided:N/A
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 86 262 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
Net income 2021 22 229 M 802 M 802 M
Net cash 2021 71 574 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 223 B 8 023 M 8 024 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 72,00 TWD
Average target price 89,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Ing Lee President, General Manager & Director
Chang Ming Jao Head-Finance
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Tsai Feng Hou Independent Director
Shu Po Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-7.81%8 023
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.23%599 336
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.10%558 100
BROADCOM INC.-19.73%220 533
INTEL CORPORATION-0.97%207 417
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.53%185 304