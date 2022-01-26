Nanya Technology : Summary of Nanya Technology's Investor Conference
01/26/2022
Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/01/26
Summary of Nanya Technology's Investor Conference
2022/01/26
2022/01/26
Investor conference call
Nanya Technology announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21,399
million, profit before tax of NT$8,123 million, and net profit of NT$6,450
million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
