Nanya Technology : Summary of Nanya Technology's Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date that the Company disclose its financial or business information to the public:2022/01/26 2.Location that the Company disclose its financial or business information to the public:Investor conference call 3.Financial/Business data to be disclosed: Nanya Technology announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21,399 million, profit before tax of NT$8,123 million, and net profit of NT$6,450 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. 4.Content of press release, if provided:N/A 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None