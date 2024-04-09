2024/04/09The Earthquake in Hualien Imposes No Material Impact on Nanya Technology
Background Information: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Hualien County, Taiwan at 7:58 am, 3 April 2024.
Reactive Statement: Our employees and servicing contractors are safe. Suppliers and subcontractors remain normal. Manufacturing factory operation was interrupted, as a controllable portion of equipment and wafers were damaged. After thorough safety inspections on our facility and equipment recovery, we have resumed normal operation.
