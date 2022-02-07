Nanya Technology : is invited to attend Investment Forum by Cathay Securities
02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/07
Time of announcement
15:15:30
Subject
Nanya Technology is invited to attend Investment Forum
by Cathay Securities
Date of events
2022/02/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The operation results and
financial status of the Company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
