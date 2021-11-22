Log in
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
Nanya Technology : is invited to attend Investment Forum by Fubon Securities

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/22 Time of announcement 14:55:06
Subject 
 Nanya Technology is invited to attend Investment Forum
by Fubon Securities
Date of events 2021/11/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The operation results and
 financial status of the Company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 86 418 M 3 109 M 3 109 M
Net income 2021 22 333 M 804 M 804 M
Net cash 2021 71 301 M 2 565 M 2 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 215 B 7 735 M 7 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 36,7%
Managers and Directors
Pei Ing Lee President, General Manager & Director
Chang Ming Jao Head-Finance
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Tsai Feng Hou Independent Director
Shu Po Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-19.82%7 735
NVIDIA CORPORATION152.66%823 306
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.60%576 169
BROADCOM INC.29.89%234 094
QUALCOMM, INC.21.44%207 200
INTEL CORPORATION-0.60%201 398