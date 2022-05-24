Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nanya Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2408   TW0002408002

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2408)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
66.40 TWD   -0.60%
04/21NANYA TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of acquisition of machinery equipment
PU
04/19NANYA TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of factory construction
PU
04/15NANYA TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of factory construction
PU
Nanya Technology : is invited to attend Investor Conference by Fubon Securities

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:46:57
Subject 
 Nanya Technology is invited to attend Investor Conference
by Fubon Securities
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:10
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The operation results and
 financial status of the Company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86 200 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
Net income 2022 23 838 M 806 M 806 M
Net cash 2022 75 025 M 2 537 M 2 537 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,09x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 206 B 6 953 M 6 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 36,9%
Technical analysis trends NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 66,40 TWD
Average target price 87,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Ing Lee President, General Manager & Director
Chang Ming Jao Head-Finance
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Tsai Feng Hou Independent Director
Shu Po Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-14.98%6 953
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.15%462 917
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.55%423 128
BROADCOM INC.-20.90%214 903
INTEL CORPORATION-18.45%171 724
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.84%156 698