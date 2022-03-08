Log in
Nanya Technology : is invited to attend Investor Conference by MasterLink Securities

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 15:03:51
Subject 
 Nanya Technology is invited to attend Investor Conference
by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The operation results and
 financial status of the Company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nanya Technology Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
