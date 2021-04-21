Nanyang : Next Day Disclosure Returns

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: NANYANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Stock code: 212 Date submitted: April 21, 2021 ____________________________

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

Issued shares as a % of Closing market price per % discount/ existing number of issued Issues of shares No. of shares Issue price per share share of the immediately premium of issue price to shares before relevant share (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) preceding business day market price issue (Note 5) (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) Opening balance as at 34,153,738 (Note 2) 04/09/2021 (Note 3) Shares repurchased on 24,500 0.071% 04/21/2021 but not yet cancelled