NAPATECH A/S

(NAPA)
Napatech A/S : CEO to Present at the ABG Sundal Collier Investor Day

12/01/2020 | 03:25am EST
Napatech CEO to Present at the ABG Sundal Collier Investor Day
Press Release
Presentation by Ray Smets will showcase FPGA leader's technologies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Dec. 1, 2020 - Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, announced today that CEO Ray Smets will be presenting at the ABG Sundal Collier investor conference. He will provide an update on market drivers around SmartNICS and the company's latest earnings results.

Click to Tweet: @Napatech CEO @rsmets to present at the @ABGSC Investor Day: https://ctt.ac/h0d57+

Smets will be among executives from 50 other companies at the quarterly event, which provides an opportunity for investors to learn more about the companies covered by ABG Sundal. He will deliver a 20-minute presentation followed by a short question and answer session.

Event details:
When: Dec. 2, 2020
Time: Event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CET; Smets will present at 4:30 p.m.
Link to livestream: https://www.introduce.se/artiklar/2020/12/abgsc-investor-day-invitation-livestreamed-seminar-2-dec

ABG Sundal Collier, an independent Nordic investment bank, was founded 30 years ago with a mission to enable businesses and capital to grow and perform. Clients include large, listed corporations and global institutional investors as well as growth companies and professional private investors.

A full copy of Smet's presentation will be available for download on the Napatech website under Investor Relations.

About Napatech
Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com.

No Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media
Katrina Porter, Nadel Phelan
+1.831.440.2406
katrina.porter@nadephelan.com

Investor Relations
Heine Thorsgaard
Chief Financial Officer, Napatech
+45.2241.8090
htg@napatech.com

Disclaimer

Napatech A/S published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:24:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
