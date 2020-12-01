Napatech A/S : CEO to Present at the ABG Sundal Collier Investor Day

Presentation by Ray Smets will showcase FPGA leader's technologies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Dec. 1, 2020 - Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, announced today that CEO Ray Smets will be presenting at the ABG Sundal Collier investor conference. He will provide an update on market drivers around SmartNICS and the company's latest earnings results.

Smets will be among executives from 50 other companies at the quarterly event, which provides an opportunity for investors to learn more about the companies covered by ABG Sundal. He will deliver a 20-minute presentation followed by a short question and answer session.

Event details:

When: Dec. 2, 2020

Time: Event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CET; Smets will present at 4:30 p.m.

Link to livestream: https://www.introduce.se/artiklar/2020/12/abgsc-investor-day-invitation-livestreamed-seminar-2-dec

ABG Sundal Collier, an independent Nordic investment bank, was founded 30 years ago with a mission to enable businesses and capital to grow and perform. Clients include large, listed corporations and global institutional investors as well as growth companies and professional private investors. A full copy of Smet's presentation will be available for download on the Napatech website under Investor Relations.

