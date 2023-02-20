Napatech A/S : Druid Software and Napatech collaborate on cost-optimized solution for private wireless networks, to be featured at MWC23

BRAY, Republic of Ireland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Feb 20, 2023 - Druid Software, the leading global provider of private cellular network core software solutions for enterprise, and Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) used for Data Processing Unit (DPU) and Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) services in telecom, cloud, enterprise, cybersecurity and financial applications worldwide, today announced their collaboration on a cost-optimized solution for private wireless networks. Druid will be featuring this solution on their stand at MWC23 Barcelona from Feb. 27th through March 2nd.

Enterprises with a need for highly-reliable, business-critical mobile communications are increasingly adopting private cellular networks in preference to public cellular or WiFi alternatives. In order for these networks to be cost-effective for markets like healthcare, government offices, utilities, universities and airports, it's important for them to maximize the number of client devices that can be supported in a small-footprint server.

Druid and Napatech are collaborating to optimize the cost-performance of Druid's software by deploying it on server platforms that leverage Napatech SmartNICs to offload and accelerate the compute-intensive User Plane Function (UFP), thereby maximizing packet core performance while minimizing server cost and power consumption.

Druid's cellular solutions for business are built on its Raemis™ technology platform, which is a set of cellular software assets originally crafted by Druid's engineers and optimized for business use cases. The Raemis platform harnesses 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G and WiFi radios from any vendor to implement standalone cellular core network solutions.

Within the 5G core network, the UPF represents the highest compute workload, performing critical packet inspection, routing and forwarding functions. Napatech addresses the requirement for high-performance compute by offloading the UPF data plane to a SmartNIC, implementing a port-to-port inline or "hairpinned" architecture which ensures that following initial setup all flows are processed on the SmartNIC with no need to pass traffic to and from the server CPU. This maximizes the overall performance of the system.

At MWC23, Druid and Napatech will be showcasing the Raemis platform accelerated by a Napatech's NT200 200Gbps SmartNIC running its Link-Inline™ software stack, installed in a Kontron ME1310 edge server. This integrated solution enables highly cost-effective deployments of private wireless networks.

"Our Raemis software delivers the advanced features that are required for leading-edge private networks, such as REST API support, fully-virtualized deployments, customizable technology, 5G support and network slicing," said Tadhg Kenny, Senior VP of Marketing, Druid Software. "We are taking advantage of the packet core acceleration provided by Napatech's SmartNIC in an edge UPF offload configuration, which has the capability to provide us with up to 200 Gbps bi-directional traffic (2×100 Gbps) on a single edge server, based on typical use cases."

"Through our partner ecosystem, Napatech ensures that our UPF offload solution is available to service providers and enterprises via products from industry-leading software vendors and server OEMs," said Charlie Ashton, Senior Director of Business Development, Napatech. "We are delighted to be collaborating with both Druid and Kontron to deliver industry-leading subscriber capacity and cost-performance for private wireless networks."

"Our ME1310 edge server is the ideal platform for hosting packet core functions in edge locations that lack the comforts of cloud data centers," said Buck Fambrough, Director of Global Sales for Telco/Media, Kontron. "Our collaboration with Napatech allows us to extend the functionality of this server and offer a version that accelerates the performance of business-critical applications like Druid's Raemis platform."

Druid and Napatech are exhibiting at MWC23 in Barcelona from Feb. 27th through March 2nd and are available to discuss this collaboration further with interested partners.