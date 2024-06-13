Napatech A/S: Issue of Share Options

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 13 June 2024 - Napatech (OSLO: NAPA.OL) today announces
that the board of directors has decided to issue share options to key employees
in the company.
The board's decision was made in accordance with the authorization under article
7.10 of the Articles of Association.
A total of 530,000 share options have been issued, which, when vested and
subject to the terms of the Share Option and Incentive Program 2024, grants the
holders the right to subscribe for up to 530,000 new shares of a nominal value
of DKK 0.25 each at an exercise price of NOK 33.10 per share, which corresponds
to the trading price at the close of business at the Oslo Stock Exchange on 12
June 2024.
The issued share options are subject to the following vesting mechanism:
• 25 per cent will vest 12 months after the grant date,
• 25 per cent will vest 24 months after the grant date,
• 25 per cent will vest 36 months after the grant date, and
• 25 per cent will vest 48 months after the grant date.
All share options must be exercised no later than 13 June 2032. Any share
options not exercised on this date will lapse without any compensation.
Additionally, the terms set out in the Share Option and Incentive Program 2024,
attached as appendix 15 to the company's articles of association, govern the
issued share options.
Updated articles of association reflecting the share option issue will be
registered with the Danish Business Authority in the coming days and will be
uploaded on the company's website.
For more information, please contact:
Heine Thorsgaard, CFO
E-mail: htg@napatech.com
