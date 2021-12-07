Log in
    NAPA   DK0060520450

NAPATECH A/S

(NAPA)
  Report
Napatech A/S : Link-Programmable SmartNICs Chosen by The Packet Company for Its Next-Generation 100G Recorder Product

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Napatech's Link-Programmable SmartNICs Chosen by The Packet Company for Its Next-Generation 100G Recorder Product
Press Release

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Dec 8, 2021 - Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable SmartNICs used in cloud, enterprise and telecom datacenter networks, today announced a new design win with The Packet Company, who will use Napatech's Link-Programmable™ SmartNICs to develop its next-generation recorder product.

Click to Tweet: @Napatech's Link Programmable #SmartNICs chosen by @The PacketCompany for its next-generation recorder product: link #FPGA

The Packet Company develops network applications and appliances for demanding networks requiring full line-rate recording, with concurrent recording and replay, without impacting performance. They needed a solution that was flexible and engineered to help offload processing that would otherwise need to be performed on the host server, thus enabling the support of higher signal speeds and the capability to capture traffic from non-ethernet signals.

Managers of government and critical infrastructure networks face the challenge of exponential growth in data volume and complexity, in addition to increased sophistication of cyber-attacks. The Packet Company's recorders create the visibility needed to protect them; organizations can see and capture all the data running through their networks.

Napatech's Link-Programmable solution is specifically engineered for high-performance computing solutions. It provides an industry-proven, ultra-reliable, FPGA-based SmartNIC platform for OEMs and end-users to deploy their own custom applications and software based on industry open and standard tools.

The Packet Company's new product incorporating Napatech Link-Programmable SmartNICs will provide organizations with:
• Ease of use with excellent performance and reliability in network security applications and test labs
• Top-quality solutions to some of the common problems that network and test engineers encounter
• An extremely flexible platform for both lab and field use

Andrew Thomson, CEO, The Packet Company said: "Our products are open and flexible, which enables users to enhance and extend them, reconfigure them, and integrate them with other systems. Napatech brings the production-grade features we need to develop our next recorder product and best serve our customers."

For more information, visit https://packet.company or contact us at enquiries@packet.company.

Jarrod Siket, CMO, Napatech said: "Our solution offers a platform with unmatched performance, programmability and reliability. We are glad to partner with The Packet Company, given their proven ability to provide unique solutions to their customers by taking advantage of the many capabilities of programmable SmartNICs."

For more information, please visit: https://www.napatech.com/products/link-programmable/

About Napatech
Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our solution is based on a broad set of SmartNIC software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of SmartNIC hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at: www.napatech.com

Media
Shannon Van Every, Nadel Phelan
+1.831.440.2406
Shannon@nadelphelan.com

Investor Relations
Heine Thorsgaard
+45.2241.8090
htg@napatech.com

Disclaimer

Napatech A/S published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
