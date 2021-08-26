Log in
    NAPA   DK0060520450

NAPATECH A/S

(NAPA)
  Report
Napatech A/S : Uses Big 5G Event to Showcase Industry-leading Technology for Maximizing Edge Data Center Efficiency

08/26/2021
Napatech Uses Big 5G Event to Showcase Industry-leading Technology for Maximizing Edge Data Center Efficiency
Press Release

DENVER, Colo. - Aug. 26, 2021 - Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable SmartNICS, announced today its participation in the virtual and in-person hybrid Big 5G Event, to be held virtually from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 and live in Denver, Colorado from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Napatech experts Charlie Ashton and DJ Root will be in Denver to speak with attendees about Napatech's SmartNICs.

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. The company enhances open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Napatech's reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs.

Visit Booth #206 to speak with Napatech's experts and see a presentation on optimizing the use of data center servers by offloading virtual switching to a Napatech SmartNIC.

What: Presentation and discussion

When: Physical Event: August 31 - September 2, 2021. Virtual Event: August 30 - September 3, 2021

Where: Virtual: https://tmt.knect365.com/big-5g-event/. Live: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado, Booth #206

Contact: For more information, contact Shannon Tierney at 831-440-2406 or email shannon@nadelphelan.com.

Disclaimer

Napatech A/S published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 214 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net income 2021 22,0 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net cash 2021 27,0 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 018 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 52,7%
Managers and Directors
Raymond J. Smets Chief Executive Officer
Heine Thorsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chairman
Peter Ekner Chief Technology Officer
Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAPATECH A/S42.50%161
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.30.74%9 569
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-7.12%5 907
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.17.17%2 482
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.88%2 026
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.55.30%1 386