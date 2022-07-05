Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Napatech A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAPA   DK0060520450

NAPATECH A/S

(NAPA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:27 2022-07-05 am EDT
10.20 NOK   -7.27%
Napatech A/S : accelerates infrastructure services processing for data center applications

07/05/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Napatech accelerates infrastructure services processing for data center applications
Press Release

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - July 5, 2022 - Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) used for Data Processing Unit (DPU) and Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) services in telecom, cloud, enterprise, cybersecurity and financial applications worldwide, today announced a set of new SmartNIC capabilities that enable standard, unmodified applications in edge and core data centers to benefit from offloaded and accelerated compute and networking functions.

Click to Tweet: @Napatech accelerates infrastructure services processing for data center applications https://www.napatech.com/products/ #SmartNIC #IPU #DPU #API

As enterprises, communications service providers and cloud data center operators deploy virtualized applications and services in edge and core data centers, they increasingly leverage workload-specific coprocessors to offload functions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), storage, networking and infrastructure services from general-purpose server CPUs. This architectural approach not only maximizes the availability of server compute resources for running applications and services but also improves system-level performance and energy efficiency by running the offloaded workloads on devices optimized for those specific tasks such as programmable SmartNICs, also known as Data Processing Units (DPUs) or Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs).

Thanks to this offload trend, as well as an acceleration in global data center deployments, programmable SmartNICs represent the fastest-growing segment of the NIC market, with a Total Available Market (TAM) forecasted to reach $3.8B/year by 2026 according to Omdia.

To maximize the portability of their software and to accelerate their time-to-market, developers of cloud applications and services incorporate industry-standard Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and drivers within their software. Data center operators therefore need to be able to select offload solutions that are compatible with the relevant standards, to avoid having to create custom, vendor-specific versions of their software. The latest upgrade to Napatech's Link-Virtualization™ software, release 4.4, addresses this challenge by incorporating networking and virtual switching features that implement full support for the relevant open standards, while delivering best-in-class performance and functionality.

Specifically, Link-Virtualization now supports fully a hardware-offloaded implementation of the Virtio 1.1 Input/Output (I/O) virtualization framework for Linux, including the standard kernel NIC interface, which means that guest Virtual Machines (VMs) do not require a custom or proprietary driver. Link-Virtualization also supports the open-standard Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) fast-path running in guest VMs to maximize the performance of functions such Open Virtual Switch (OVS). Link-Virtualization is also fully-compatible with OpenStack, allowing a seamless integration into cloud data center environments worldwide.

Other new features incorporated in Link-Virtualization include IPv6 VxLAN tunneling, RPM-based setup for OpenStack Packstack, configurable Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU), live migration on packed ring, port-based Quality of Service (QoS) egress policing and more. The software is available on Napatech's portfolio of SmartNICs, powered by AMD (Xilinx) and Intel FPGAs, that span 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps port speeds.

As one example of the industry-leading performance delivered by Link-Virtualization, the complete offload of the OVS data path onto the SmartNIC means that only a single host CPU core is required to run the OVS control plane while delivering industry-leading throughput of 55 million packets per second for Port-to-VM-to-Port (PVP) traffic and 130 million packets per second for Port-to-Port (PTP) traffic. Reclaiming host CPU cores previously required to run OVS and making them available to run applications and services leads to a significant reduction in the number of servers required to support a given workload or user base. This in turn drives significant reductions in overall data center CAPEX and OPEX. It also results in lower system-level power consumption and improved energy efficiency for the edge or cloud data center. To aid in the estimation of cost and energy savings for specific use cases, Napatech provides an online ROI calculator, which data center operators can use to analyze their projected savings.

"Napatech's Link-Virtualization software enables data center operators to optimize the performance of their networking infrastructure in a completely standards-compatible environment, which maximizes their flexibility in selecting applications", said Napatech CMO Jarrod J.S. Siket. "Besides full support for standard APIs, the solution also incorporates critical operational features such as Receive Side Scaling (RSS) for efficiently distributing network traffic to multiple VMs and Virtual Data Path Acceleration (vDPA), which enables the live migration of running workloads to and from any host, whether or not a SmartNIC is present."

About Napatech
Napatech is the leading supplier of programmable FPGA-based SmartNIC solutions used in telecom, cloud, enterprise, cybersecurity and financial applications worldwide. Through commercial-grade software suites integrated with robust, high-performance hardware, Napatech accelerates telecom, networking and security workloads to deliver best-in-class system-level performance while maximizing the availability of server compute resources for running applications and services. Additional information is available at www.napatech.com.

No Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media
Shannon Van Every, Force4
Shannon@force4.com

Investor Relations
Heine Thorsgaard
+45.2241.8090
htg@napatech.com

Disclaimer

Napatech A/S published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 247 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2022 6,00 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 99,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 661 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart NAPATECH A/S
Duration : Period :
Napatech A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAPATECH A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,96 DKK
Average target price 8,73 DKK
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond J. Smets Chief Executive Officer
Heine Thorsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chairman
Peter Ekner Chief Technology Officer
Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAPATECH A/S-12.00%93
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-21.54%3 826
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-5.81%1 933
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.43%1 659
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-42.99%1 171
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-23.84%719