MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against NAPCO (Nasdaq: NSSC). The investigation results from inaccurate statements NAPCO may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on NAPCO's disclosure that its financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, included in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for such respective quarters, should no longer be relied upon. Specifically, NAPCO disclosed that its inventories were overstated and COGS was understated, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period.

