Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (“Napco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 18, 2023, after the market closed, Napco disclosed that its financial statements for fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 should no longer be relied upon. Napco explained that management "identified certain errors related to the Company’s calculation of cost of goods sold ('COGS') and inventory for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023" because the Company’s costing procedures did not appropriately account for component cost fluctuations. As a result, the Company disclosed that it overstated its inventories and understated its COGS, and that it overstated gross profit, operating income and net income in each period.

On this news, Napco’s stock price fell as much as 44% during intraday trading on August 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Napco securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821931545/en/