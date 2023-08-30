Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (“NAPCO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NAPCO securities between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 30, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

