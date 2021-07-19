NAPCO Security Technologies : to Introduce New Products at ISC West 2021

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced it will be showcasing new products at the ISC West 2021 trade show taking place in Las Vegas, NV July 19-21, 2021 at the Sands Expo Center.

During the ISC West show NAPCO will be showcasing its new AirAccess cloud-based access control solution to dealers attending the show. AirAccess allows NAPCO and its dealers and integrators to generate recurring revenue from access control jobs which has not been possible previously with the security industry's access control products. AirAccess is unique and ushers in a new generation of access control. AirAccess eliminates the need for expensive upfront hardware costs to end users and also uses cellular communications bypassing the end users IT network which has been a problem for dealers installing access control systems in the past. Mobile App, mobile credentials, text-notifications & real-time alarm monitoring option are other exciting features of the AirAccess system. NAPCO believes that the market for cloud-based access control could be in the billions of dollars.

Additional new products to be showcased include the new Lectra® Locks from NAPCO's Marks Division and E-Access from Continental Access. Lectra locks are electrified mortise & cylindrical locks which offer dramatic savings in time and labor over electric strikes and also allow for easy retrofit of standard locksets. Lectra Locks are ideal for stairwell doors (w/ fire alarm integration), man-traps (w/ enterprise access control) and receptionist buzz-in applications. Continental Access division's new E-Access embedded access control platform is a self-contained and ready out-of-the box solution, for a few doors and scalable to over 500. Features include choice of 1-,2-and 4-Door expandable controllers, no-touch Bluetooth credentials & 1-Click issuing. E-Access is ideal for standalone retail stores and restaurants as examples. NAPCO believes that the market opportunity for both Lectra and E Access products are very large and could be well above a billion dollars.

Richard Soloway CEO of NAPCO commented "We are excited to be back at ISC West this year to highlight the previously mentioned new products like AirAccess which will generate more recurring revenue for NAPCO going forward. NAPCO prides itself as the only manufacturer of an integrated product line of security products encompassing alarms, locking products, and access control products. NAPCO will now generate recurring revenue from each of these categories and we believe the future remains bright for our Company."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

