    NSSC   US6304021057

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSSC)
  Report
Napco Security Technologies : Continental Access – IMPORTANT INFORMATION – Continental Access is experiencing Intermittent Phone Issues.

08/19/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
Dear Valued Customers,

Continental Access is experiencing Intermittent Phone issues while calling into the building. We do apologize for the inconvenience. If you have an issue calling in for Continental Technical Support or Continental Customer Service, please email in for assistance. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience.

For technical support, email: techhelp@cicaccess.com

For Continental Customer, please email: mkelske@cicaccess.com or gazime@cicaccess.com .

Thank you.

Disclaimer

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
