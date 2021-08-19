Napco Security Technologies : Continental Access – IMPORTANT INFORMATION – Continental Access is experiencing Intermittent Phone Issues.

Dear Valued Customers,

Continental Access is experiencing Intermittent Phone issues while calling into the building. We do apologize for the inconvenience. If you have an issue calling in for Continental Technical Support or Continental Customer Service, please email in for assistance. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience.

For technical support, email: techhelp@cicaccess.com

For Continental Customer, please email: mkelske@cicaccess.com or gazime@cicaccess.com .

Thank you.