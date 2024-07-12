Amityville, NY - NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., based in Amityville, NY, is pleased to announce several key personnel changes within its Napco Access Pro Division sales team (formerly Continental Access). Joining its VP Aaron Black in Sales Management is the newly-promoted Rob Etmans, Director of Sales, succeeding the well-respected icon Scott Schramme, who retired earlier this month. Additionally, Gio Carillo has been appointed as the Napco Access Pro Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast Territory, based in Miami, covering Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, North & South Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Stephen Spinelli commented, "This is an opportune moment for our new Access team to infuse fresh ideas and energy, perfectly aligned with Napco Access Pro's upcoming launch of several new access control products and platforms. They include the enterprise-level CA4K v1.2 release, now available, along with new integration partners such as intercoms and biometrics; and subsequently, the eagerly-anticipated cloud-based MVP Access systems, coming soon. Aaron's entire team will be eager and fully prepared to present these innovations and support our professional integrator channel and Napco Access Pro Dealer Program members. On a more personal note, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge Scott Schramme's invaluable contributions, dedication & expertise. The Company and I will certainly miss him, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

For more on NAPCO Access Pro products or dealer program visit us at www.napcoaccesspro.com, or contact a local Napco Access Pro Sales Rep, check our professional training schedule, or call NAPCO Headquarters 1.800.645.9445.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of technologically advanced electronic security equipment including intrusion and fire alarm systems, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of NAPCO plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Access, and Marks USA. The products are installed by security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for technical excellence, reliability and innovation, poising the Company for growth in the rapidly expanding electronic security market, a multi-billion dollar market.