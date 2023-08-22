The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (“Napco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 18, 2023, after the market closed, Napco disclosed that its financial statements for fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 should no longer be relied upon. Napco explained that management "identified certain errors related to the Company’s calculation of cost of goods sold ('COGS') and inventory for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023" because the Company’s costing procedures did not appropriately account for component cost fluctuations. As a result, the Company disclosed that it overstated its inventories and understated its COGS, and that it overstated gross profit, operating income and net income in each period.

On this news, Napco’s stock price fell $17.30, or 45%, to close at $21.11 per share on August 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

