Napster Group plc: 2021 AGM Questions

Are there any thoughts on the strategy of potential partnerships with device manufacturers to achieve a specification that is "Melody VR Ready" or equivalent on certain devices?

There is nothing about the Melody or Napster products that requires a technical specification that is not standard on all current generation devices so therefore every device is already compatible with our products.

In the Retail Investor Presentation given April 2021, these partnerships would be from a mix of the Hardware Partners and Platform Partners columns - is this correct?

That is correct - these are where most of our partnerships will come from but there could be additional names as well that aren't on the list.

With the app launch planned later this year and music industry advertising already in motion, when will the wider and more general advertising campaign be ramping up, is it likely to start in September or might we see something sooner?

The product really needs to be launched before we start an advertising campaign to drive customers towards it. There is clearly value in doing some marketing pre-launch but the majority of the activity will step up at launch.

Does the company intend on increasing/improving communications with investors as have previously been promised?

We understand the need to communicate with our shareholders and have started working with Equitory on plans to step up our investor communications. Of course, a lot of what we might want to say is restricted through market regulations about price sensitive information and, as we develop the new platform, we have to be careful not to provide commercially sensitive information ahead of the launch.

Some members of the remuneration committee were being awarded bonuses - what process is in place to assure the independence of the committee?

The committee is deemed to be independent. Committee members recused themselves from any conversations relating to their own compensation.

When will shareholders get to see the new app?

We are really excited about the app and look forward to sharing it with all interested stakeholders. For the majority of people, it will be at the time of the product launch. There may be an opportunity for a limited number of shareholders to partake in the beta testing of the product.