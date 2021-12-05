Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Napster : Share Consolidation & Notice of General Meeting

12/05/2021 | 01:42pm EST
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should consult your bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent nancial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 who specialises in advising in connection with dealing in shares and other securities.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Existing Ordinary Shares, please send this document together with the accompanying Proxy Form as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the agent through whom the sale or transfer is or was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, you should not forward or transmit such documents in or into any jurisdiction in which to do so would constitute a violation of that jurisdiction's relevant laws. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Existing Ordinary Shares, you should retain this document and the accompanying Proxy Form.

This document is being sent to you solely for the purpose of convening the General Meeting referred to below and to provide information to you as a Shareholder to help you to decide how to cast your vote in respect of the Resolutions. No reliance may be placed on this document for any other purpose.

The Directors, whose names appear at the start of the letter from the Chairman of the Company set out in this document, accept responsibility, collectively and individually, for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge and belief of each of the Directors (who have all taken reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Napster Group PLC

(Registered in England and Wales with registered number 05628362)

Share Consolidation

Capital Reduction

Disposal of Assets

Cancellation of Admission of New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM

Re-Registration as a Private Limited Company

and

Notice of General Meeting

This document should be read in its entirety. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in Part 1 of this document, which includes a recommendation that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting to be held at the of ces of Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2RS at 11.00 a.m. on 20 December 2021.

The Directors consider all of the proposed resolutions to be in the best interests of Shareholders and accordingly unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of all of the resolutions proposed.

Notice of the General Meeting is set out at the end of this document. A Proxy Form for use in connection with the General Meeting accompanies this document and should be completed by Shareholders and returned to the Registrars in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy Form as soon as possible and in any event to be received by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 16 December 2021. Completion and return of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting should they subsequently wish to do so.

A copy of this document will be available for inspection at the registered of ce of the Company (55 Poland Street, London, W1F 7NN) during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excluded) from the date of this notice until the conclusion of the General Meeting, and will also be available for inspection for 15 minutes before and during the General Meeting at of ces of Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2RS.

CONTENTS

Page

Statistics relating to the Share Consolidation and Timetable

3

De nitions

4

Part 1: Letter from Chairman of the Company

8

Part 2: The Takeover Code

21

Part 3: Taxation

23

Part 4: Pro forma balance sheets

26

(a) Pro-forma balance sheet of the Group assuming completion of

the Capital

Reduction and the Disposal had occurred on 31 August 2021

26

  1. Pro-formabalance sheet of NM Inc following its acquisition of Rhapsody pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement assuming the

Disposal had occurred on 31 August 2021

27

Notice of General Meeting

28

2

STATISTICS RELATING TO THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Existing Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of the document

2,962,945,547

Existing Ordinary Shares expected to be in issue immediately

3,419,238,000

prior to the Share Consolidation

Conversion ratio of Existing Ordinary Shares to New

750 Existing Ordinary Shares to

Ordinary Shares

1 New Ordinary Share

Total expected number of New Ordinary Shares in issue following

4,558,984

the Share Consolidation

ISIN code for the New Ordinary Shares

GB00BN326503

SEDOL code for the New Ordinary Shares

BN32650

TIMETABLE

2021

Posting of this document and Proxy Form to Shareholders

3 December

Admission and dealings in the EBT Shares expected to

9 December

commence on AIM

Latest time and date for receipt of Proxy Forms for the General

11.00 a.m. on 16 December

Meeting and record date for the General Meeting

General Meeting

11.00 a.m. on 20 December

Announcement of results of General Meeting, including

Announcement of De-Listing

20 December

2022

Expected date that the Capital Reduction will become effective

26 January

Record date in respect of the Share Consolidation

5.00 p.m. on 26 January

Expected date that the Share Consolidation will become effective

8.00 a.m. on 26 January

Record date in respect of the Disposal

6.00 p.m. on 27 January

Expected date and time for completion of the Disposal and issue

11.59 p.m. on 27 January

of Consideration Shares

Earliest date of De-Listing / cancellation of admission of New

with effect from 7. 00 a.m. on

Ordinary Shares from AIM

28 January

Expected date by which NM Inc will list on a recognised stock

by mid-2023

exchange in the United States

-----

  1. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be noti ed to Shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service.
  2. All references to time in this document are to London time, unless otherwise stated.
  3. Any dates following the General Meeting are dependent on the Resolutions being approved by Shareholders and are subject to court availability in respect of the Capital Reduction

£1.00 = US$1.33 as at 26 November 2021

3

DEFINITIONS

The following de nitions apply throughout this document, unless the context otherwise requires:

Act

the Companies Act 2006

AIM

the AIM market operated by the LSE

AIM Rules

the AIM Rules for Companies published by the LSE governing

admission to and operation of AIM

Articles

the Company's articles of association from time to time

Assets

the assets of the Company and MVR which are to be transferred

to NewCo pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreements

Asset Purchase Agreements

the

conditional

asset

purchase

agreements

dated

2 December 2021 between: (i) the Company and NewCo; and

(2) MVR and NewCo, in each case to give effect to the Asset

Transfer

Asset Transfer

the proposed transfer by the Company and MVR of certain of their

assets and liabilities to NewCo on the terms set out in the Asset

Purchase Agreements and explained in this document

Board or Directors

the board of directors of the Company

Business Day

any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday on which

banks are open in the City of London for the transaction of general

commercial business

Capital Reduction

the proposed capital reduction described in Part 1 of this

document, and which is the subject of the special resolution to

be proposed at the General Meeting

Capital Reduction Demerger

the steps referred to in paragraph 4.3 of Part 1 of this Circular

Circular

this document

Code

the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, in force for the time

being

Company or Napster

Napster Group PLC, a public limited company incorporated in

England and Wales with registered number 05628362 and having

its

registered

of ce at

55 Poland Street,

London,

England, W1F 7NN

Consideration Shares

NM Inc Shares to be issued to Shareholders (other than holders of

Deferred Shares) in respect of and in proportion to their holding of

New Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the terms of the

Share Purchase Agreement

Consolidation Record Time

5.00 p.m. on 26 January 2022

Court

the High Court of Justice in England and Wales

Court Hearing

the hearing by the Court to con rm the Capital Reduction

Court Order

the order of the Court con rming the Capital Reduction

Deferred Shares

the 150,520,616 deferred shares of £0.0024 each in the capital of

the Company and the 26,000,000 deferred shares of £0.0095

each in the capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this

document

De-Listing

the proposed cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the

New Ordinary Shares

De-Listing Resolution

the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting seeking

Shareholder approval of the De-Listing

4

DTRs

the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules prescribed by

the Financial Conduct Authority

Disposal

the proposed sale of the entire issued share capital of Rhapsody

to NM Inc

Disposal Effective Time

11.59 p.m. on 27 January 2022

Disposal Record Time

6.00 p.m. on 27 January 2022

EBT Shares

the 248,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the

Company subscribed for by the Employee Bene t Trust

EBT Subscription

has the meaning set out in paragraph 11 of Part 1 of this document

Employee Bene t Trust

the Napster Employee Bene t Trust 2021

Existing Ordinary Share(s)

the 2,962,945,547 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of

the Company in issue immediately prior to the date of this

document, all of which are admitted to trading on AIM

nnCap

nnCap Ltd, a private limited company incorporated in England

and Wales with registered number 06198898 and having its

registered of ce at 1

Bartholomew

Close, London,

England, EC1A 7BL

Form of Proxy

the form of proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting,

which accompanies this document

General Meeting

the general meeting of the Company to be held at the of ces of

Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street,

London EC2A 2RS at 11.00 a.m. on 20 December 2021, or any

adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out in the Notice of

General Meeting

Group

the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (as de ned in the

Act)

HMRC

HM Revenue & Customs

Intragroup SPA

the conditional intragroup

share purchase

agreement dated

2 December 2021 between the Company and MVR US in

relation to the sale of the entire issued share capital of

Rhapsody to the Company

IPO

the listing of NM Inc on Nasdaq (or an alternative recognised US

exchange)

Irrevocable Undertakings

the irrevocable undertakings from the Shareholder Directors and

certain other Shareholders to vote (and to procure that the relevant

registered holder(s) vote) in favour of the Resolutions in respect of

their Existing Ordinary Shares, details of which are set out in

paragraph 16 of Part 1 of this document

JSOP

has the meaning set out in paragraph 11 of Part 1 of this document

JSOP Options

has the meaning set out in paragraph 11 of Part 1 of this document

Latest Practicable Date

the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this

document, being 2 December 2021

Liabilities

all liabilities relating to the Assets, other than liabilities due within

one year relating to trade payables, employer related costs and

certain convertible loan note arrangements

Longstop Date

28 February 2022

LSE

London Stock Exchange Group plc

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Napster Group plc published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
