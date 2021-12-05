Napster : Share Consolidation & Notice of General Meeting 12/05/2021 | 01:42pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should consult your bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent nancial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 who specialises in advising in connection with dealing in shares and other securities. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Existing Ordinary Shares, please send this document together with the accompanying Proxy Form as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the agent through whom the sale or transfer is or was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, you should not forward or transmit such documents in or into any jurisdiction in which to do so would constitute a violation of that jurisdiction's relevant laws. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Existing Ordinary Shares, you should retain this document and the accompanying Proxy Form. This document is being sent to you solely for the purpose of convening the General Meeting referred to below and to provide information to you as a Shareholder to help you to decide how to cast your vote in respect of the Resolutions. No reliance may be placed on this document for any other purpose. The Directors, whose names appear at the start of the letter from the Chairman of the Company set out in this document, accept responsibility, collectively and individually, for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge and belief of each of the Directors (who have all taken reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Napster Group PLC (Registered in England and Wales with registered number 05628362) Share Consolidation Capital Reduction Disposal of Assets Cancellation of Admission of New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM Re-Registration as a Private Limited Company and Notice of General Meeting This document should be read in its entirety. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in Part 1 of this document, which includes a recommendation that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting to be held at the of ces of Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2RS at 11.00 a.m. on 20 December 2021. The Directors consider all of the proposed resolutions to be in the best interests of Shareholders and accordingly unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of all of the resolutions proposed. Notice of the General Meeting is set out at the end of this document. A Proxy Form for use in connection with the General Meeting accompanies this document and should be completed by Shareholders and returned to the Registrars in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy Form as soon as possible and in any event to be received by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 16 December 2021. Completion and return of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting should they subsequently wish to do so. A copy of this document will be available for inspection at the registered of ce of the Company (55 Poland Street, London, W1F 7NN) during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excluded) from the date of this notice until the conclusion of the General Meeting, and will also be available for inspection for 15 minutes before and during the General Meeting at of ces of Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2RS. CONTENTS Page Statistics relating to the Share Consolidation and Timetable 3 De nitions 4 Part 1: Letter from Chairman of the Company 8 Part 2: The Takeover Code 21 Part 3: Taxation 23 Part 4: Pro forma balance sheets 26 (a) Pro-forma balance sheet of the Group assuming completion of the Capital Reduction and the Disposal had occurred on 31 August 2021 26 Pro-forma balance sheet of NM Inc following its acquisition of Rhapsody pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement assuming the Disposal had occurred on 31 August 2021 27 Notice of General Meeting 28 2 STATISTICS RELATING TO THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION Existing Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of the document 2,962,945,547 Existing Ordinary Shares expected to be in issue immediately 3,419,238,000 prior to the Share Consolidation Conversion ratio of Existing Ordinary Shares to New 750 Existing Ordinary Shares to Ordinary Shares 1 New Ordinary Share Total expected number of New Ordinary Shares in issue following 4,558,984 the Share Consolidation ISIN code for the New Ordinary Shares GB00BN326503 SEDOL code for the New Ordinary Shares BN32650 TIMETABLE 2021 Posting of this document and Proxy Form to Shareholders 3 December Admission and dealings in the EBT Shares expected to 9 December commence on AIM Latest time and date for receipt of Proxy Forms for the General 11.00 a.m. on 16 December Meeting and record date for the General Meeting General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 20 December Announcement of results of General Meeting, including Announcement of De-Listing 20 December 2022 Expected date that the Capital Reduction will become effective 26 January Record date in respect of the Share Consolidation 5.00 p.m. on 26 January Expected date that the Share Consolidation will become effective 8.00 a.m. on 26 January Record date in respect of the Disposal 6.00 p.m. on 27 January Expected date and time for completion of the Disposal and issue 11.59 p.m. on 27 January of Consideration Shares Earliest date of De-Listing / cancellation of admission of New with effect from 7. 00 a.m. on Ordinary Shares from AIM 28 January Expected date by which NM Inc will list on a recognised stock by mid-2023 exchange in the United States ----- If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be noti ed to Shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service. All references to time in this document are to London time, unless otherwise stated. Any dates following the General Meeting are dependent on the Resolutions being approved by Shareholders and are subject to court availability in respect of the Capital Reduction £1.00 = US$1.33 as at 26 November 2021 3 DEFINITIONS The following de nitions apply throughout this document, unless the context otherwise requires: Act the Companies Act 2006 AIM the AIM market operated by the LSE AIM Rules the AIM Rules for Companies published by the LSE governing admission to and operation of AIM Articles the Company's articles of association from time to time Assets the assets of the Company and MVR which are to be transferred to NewCo pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreements Asset Purchase Agreements the conditional asset purchase agreements dated 2 December 2021 between: (i) the Company and NewCo; and (2) MVR and NewCo, in each case to give effect to the Asset Transfer Asset Transfer the proposed transfer by the Company and MVR of certain of their assets and liabilities to NewCo on the terms set out in the Asset Purchase Agreements and explained in this document Board or Directors the board of directors of the Company Business Day any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday on which banks are open in the City of London for the transaction of general commercial business Capital Reduction the proposed capital reduction described in Part 1 of this document, and which is the subject of the special resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting Capital Reduction Demerger the steps referred to in paragraph 4.3 of Part 1 of this Circular Circular this document Code the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, in force for the time being Company or Napster Napster Group PLC, a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 05628362 and having its registered of ce at 55 Poland Street, London, England, W1F 7NN Consideration Shares NM Inc Shares to be issued to Shareholders (other than holders of Deferred Shares) in respect of and in proportion to their holding of New Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement Consolidation Record Time 5.00 p.m. on 26 January 2022 Court the High Court of Justice in England and Wales Court Hearing the hearing by the Court to con rm the Capital Reduction Court Order the order of the Court con rming the Capital Reduction Deferred Shares the 150,520,616 deferred shares of £0.0024 each in the capital of the Company and the 26,000,000 deferred shares of £0.0095 each in the capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this document De-Listing the proposed cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares De-Listing Resolution the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting seeking Shareholder approval of the De-Listing 4 DTRs the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules prescribed by the Financial Conduct Authority Disposal the proposed sale of the entire issued share capital of Rhapsody to NM Inc Disposal Effective Time 11.59 p.m. on 27 January 2022 Disposal Record Time 6.00 p.m. on 27 January 2022 EBT Shares the 248,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company subscribed for by the Employee Bene t Trust EBT Subscription has the meaning set out in paragraph 11 of Part 1 of this document Employee Bene t Trust the Napster Employee Bene t Trust 2021 Existing Ordinary Share(s) the 2,962,945,547 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company in issue immediately prior to the date of this document, all of which are admitted to trading on AIM nnCap nnCap Ltd, a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 06198898 and having its registered of ce at 1 Bartholomew Close, London, England, EC1A 7BL Form of Proxy the form of proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting, which accompanies this document General Meeting the general meeting of the Company to be held at the of ces of Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2RS at 11.00 a.m. on 20 December 2021, or any adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out in the Notice of General Meeting Group the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (as de ned in the Act) HMRC HM Revenue & Customs Intragroup SPA the conditional intragroup share purchase agreement dated 2 December 2021 between the Company and MVR US in relation to the sale of the entire issued share capital of Rhapsody to the Company IPO the listing of NM Inc on Nasdaq (or an alternative recognised US exchange) Irrevocable Undertakings the irrevocable undertakings from the Shareholder Directors and certain other Shareholders to vote (and to procure that the relevant registered holder(s) vote) in favour of the Resolutions in respect of their Existing Ordinary Shares, details of which are set out in paragraph 16 of Part 1 of this document JSOP has the meaning set out in paragraph 11 of Part 1 of this document JSOP Options has the meaning set out in paragraph 11 of Part 1 of this document Latest Practicable Date the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document, being 2 December 2021 Liabilities all liabilities relating to the Assets, other than liabilities due within one year relating to trade payables, employer related costs and certain convertible loan note arrangements Longstop Date 28 February 2022 LSE London Stock Exchange Group plc 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 