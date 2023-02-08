Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NH   INE410P01011

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED

(NH)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:54 2023-02-08 am EST
726.85 INR   -0.59%
10:05aHospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya's profit surges on higher margins
RE
01/30Narayana Hrudayalaya Unit Seeks Dissolution
MT
01/30Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Files Application for Strike-Off of Name of Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Narayana Health Institutions Private Limited
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya's profit surges on higher margins

02/08/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian hospital chain operator Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd on Wednesday reported a 58% surge in third-quarter profit, helped by higher margins and an increase in per-patient revenue.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to 1.54 billion Indian rupees ($18.67 million) in the quarter from 974.9 million rupees a year earlier.

Average revenue per patient admitted in hospital rose 6.5% to 116,500 rupees, even as the average length of stay came down slightly to 4.5 days from 4.6 days.

Newer hospitals and an improvement in payor mix, or reimbursements from insurers, helped the company's quarterly results, Group Chief Executive Emmanuel Rupert said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin, a key profitability metric, jumped to 19.1% from 14.0%.

($1 = 82.4920 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED
10:05aHospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya's profit surges on higher margins
RE
01/30Narayana Hrudayalaya Unit Seeks Dissolution
MT
01/30Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Files Application for Strike-Off of Name of Wholly Owned S..
CI
01/12Narayana Hrudayalaya : Mercom India Renewable Energy NH Testimonial
PU
01/10Narayana Hrudayalaya Forms New Unit for Healthcare Services
MT
01/10Narayana Hrudayalaya Forms Wholly-Owned Arm for Health Management
MT
01/10Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary Named NH Integrated C..
CI
2022Narayana Hrudayalaya : Earnings Call Transcript Q2 FY 2023
PU
2022Transcript : Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 202..
CI
2022Narayana Hrudayalaya : Investor Presentation - Q2, FY2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 43 876 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2023 5 003 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net Debt 2023 5 574 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 148 B 1 791 M 1 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 465
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 726,85 INR
Average target price 816,86 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Rupert Group CEO & Managing Director
Sandhya J. Group Chief Financial Officer
Devi Prasad Shetty Executive Chairman
K. V. Kumar Group Head-Information Technology
Viren Prasad Shetty Executive Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED-3.85%1 791
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.51%33 986
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.38%16 506
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES1.72%13 937
IHH HEALTHCARE-4.18%12 194
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.93%10 397