Narayana Hrudayalaya : Annual Report 2021-22

Annual Report 2021-22

Dear friends,

My entire professional life as a heart surgeon and as an entrepreneur was spent in trying to reduce the cost of healthcare. After spending years on cost reduction, we made massive difference to the common man of our country and set an example for the rest of the world to follow. I left England way back in 1989 and started a new inning at Calcutta as a heart surgeon. 31 years ago, my first patient paid one and half lakh rupees for a bypass grafting. Today, we are doing bypass for poor patients at the same price. Tell me, what was costing H1.5 lakhs 31 years ago that costs the same today? This was possible because of the dedication, passion, and sacrifice of lakhs of doctors, nurses, medical technicians, and hospital administrators of this blessed country.

However, we have reached the inflection point in reducing costs. We can't reduce the cost further without compromising on the quality of surgery. This is something we all want to avoid for obvious reasons. But what is the way forward for half of our country's population who cannot afford to pay for healthcare out of pocket?

Low-cost health insurance

Out of pocket payment for healthcare is a third world phenomena. We are no longer a third world country and we need to build new avenues to pay for healthcare. A financial intermediary pays for the healthcare in most parts of the world. The cell phone revolution taught us a very interesting lesson - Indians are willing to pay a small amount of money in instalments for essential services. We believe that the future of healthcare services in India is closely linked to innovation in low cost health insurance. There are a lot of exciting companies developing satchet-sized insurance as well as integrated healthcare plans. Some of these initiatives will fail, some will succeed, but all are worth exploring.

In India, with a diverse population of 1.3 billion people, one size fit all solution will not work. We need health insurance at premiums starting from few hundred rupees to few lakh rupees. That will only happen if risk takers are encouraged and eventually few good ideas will succeed and then the world will never be the same again. Once India cracks the code of affordable health insurance, we will prove to the world that it is possible to dissociate healthcare access from affluence. I would like to thank our government for Ayushman Bharat and starting discussions on affordable health insurance and I have no doubt that it will become a reality soon.