    NH   INE410P01011

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED

(NH)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  09:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
659.65 INR   +4.01%
Narayana Hrudayalaya : Annual Return – MGT7

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L85110KA2000PLC027497

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AABCN1685J

(ii) (a) Name of the company

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA

LIM

(b) Registered office address

NO.258/A,BOMMASANDRA INDUSTIRAL AREA

ANEKAL.T.Q.BANGALORE

  • AREA,ANEKAL.T.Q.BANGALORE Karnataka
    562158

India

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

sridhar.s@narayanahealth.org

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

08071222222

(e)

Website

www.narayanahealth.org

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

19/07/2000

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

National Stock Exchange

1,024

2

Bombay Stock Exchange

1

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U72400TG2017PLC117649

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32,

Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

Q

Hospital and Medical Care

Q1

Hospital activities

100

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 12

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

NARAYANA HOSPITALS PRIVAT

U85110KA2004PTC033913

Subsidiary

100

2

NARAYANA INSTITUTE FOR AD

U85121KA2006PTC040989

Subsidiary

100

3

NARAYANA HEALTH INSTITUTI

U85110KA2008PTC046981

Subsidiary

100

4

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA SU

U85100KA2010PTC055453

Subsidiary

100

5

NARAYANA VAISHNO DEVI SPE

U85110KA2014PTC076218

Subsidiary

100

6

MERIDIAN MEDICAL RESEARCH U85110WB1995PLC071440

Subsidiary

99.13

7

Narayana Holdings Private Lim

Subsidiary

100

8

Health City Cayman Islands Ltd

Subsidiary

100

9

Narayana Health North Americ

Subsidiary

100

10

NH Health Bangladesh Private

Subsidiary

99.99

11

Reya Health Inc

Associate

43.58

12

ISO Healthcare

Associate

8.72

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

309,000,000

204,360,804

204,360,804

204,360,804

Total amount of equity shares (in

3,090,000,000

2,043,608,040

2,043,608,040

2,043,608,040

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

309,000,000

204,360,804

204,360,804

204,360,804

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

3,090,000,000

2,043,608,040

2,043,608,040

2,043,608,040

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

71,000,000

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

710,000,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

71,000,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

710,000,000

0

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

1

204,360,803

204360804

2,043,608,0

2,043,608,

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

At the end of the year

1

204,360,803 204360804 2,043,608,0 2,043,608,

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

0

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
