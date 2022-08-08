Narayana Hrudayalaya : Annual Return – MGT7
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i)
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
L85110KA2000PLC027497
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
AABCN1685J
(ii) (a) Name of the company
NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA
LIM
(b) Registered office address
NO.258/A,BOMMASANDRA INDUSTIRAL AREA
ANEKAL.T.Q.BANGALORE
AREA,ANEKAL.T.Q.BANGALORE Karnataka
562158
India
(c)
*e-mail ID of the company
sridhar.s@narayanahealth.org
(d)
*Telephone number with STD code
08071222222
(e)
Website
www.narayanahealth.org
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
19/07/2000
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
National Stock Exchange
1,024
2
Bombay Stock Exchange
1
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
U72400TG2017PLC117649
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32,
Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally
(vii)
*Financial year From date 01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2022
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
Q
Hospital and Medical Care
Q1
Hospital activities
100
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 12
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
NARAYANA HOSPITALS PRIVAT
U85110KA2004PTC033913
Subsidiary
100
2
NARAYANA INSTITUTE FOR AD
U85121KA2006PTC040989
Subsidiary
100
3
NARAYANA HEALTH INSTITUTI
U85110KA2008PTC046981
Subsidiary
100
4
NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA SU
U85100KA2010PTC055453
Subsidiary
100
5
NARAYANA VAISHNO DEVI SPE
U85110KA2014PTC076218
Subsidiary
100
6
MERIDIAN MEDICAL RESEARCH U85110WB1995PLC071440
Subsidiary
99.13
7
Narayana Holdings Private Lim
Subsidiary
100
8
Health City Cayman Islands Ltd
Subsidiary
100
9
Narayana Health North Americ
Subsidiary
100
10
NH Health Bangladesh Private
Subsidiary
99.99
11
Reya Health Inc
Associate
43.58
12
ISO Healthcare
Associate
8.72
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
309,000,000
204,360,804
204,360,804
204,360,804
Total amount of equity shares (in
3,090,000,000
2,043,608,040
2,043,608,040
2,043,608,040
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
309,000,000
204,360,804
204,360,804
204,360,804
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
10
10
10
10
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
3,090,000,000
2,043,608,040
2,043,608,040
2,043,608,040
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
71,000,000
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
710,000,000
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
71,000,000
0
0
0
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
10
10
10
10
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
710,000,000
0
0
0
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
1
204,360,803
204360804
2,043,608,0
2,043,608,
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
At the end of the year
1
204,360,803 204360804 2,043,608,0 2,043,608,
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
0
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.