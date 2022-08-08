Narayana Hrudayalaya : Investor Presentation - Q1, FY2023

Important Disclosure

No representation or warranty, express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. Certain statements made in this presentation may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward looking statements", including those relating to the Company's general business plans and strategy, its future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in its industry and its competitive and regulatory environment.

Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including future changes or developments in the Company's business, its competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions in India.

This communication is for general information purpose only, without regard to specific objectives, financial situations and needs of any particular person. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares in the Company and neither any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes. This presentation can not be copied and/or disseminated in any manner.