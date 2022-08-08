Narayana Hrudayalaya : Investor Presentation - Q1, FY2023

No representation or warranty, express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. Certain statements made in this presentation may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward looking statements", including those relating to the Company's general business plans and strategy, its future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in its industry and its competitive and regulatory environment.
NH at a Glance
As on 30th June 2022
44
Healthcare Facilities
Operational beds
19
Owned / Operated Hospitals(1)
5,391
Beds
Managed Hospitals(2)
283 Beds
Heart Centres
263
Beds
18
Primary Healthcare Facilities(3)
Beds
Hospital in Cayman Islands
110
Beds
NH's footprint in India
Kakriyal, Jammu
Northern Region
4 hospitals Operational beds: 1,117
Delhi NCR
6,392 Capacity Beds
6,047 Operational Beds
3.7 mn(4) Average Effective Capital Cost per Operational Bed
30+
Specialities
17,841
Full-time Employees and Associates
including 3,819 doctors
Western Region
2 hospitals
Jaipur
Operational beds: 352
Ahmedabad
Mumbai
Shimoga Bellary
Karnataka Region
Bengaluru
6 hospitals, 4 heart centres
Hospital operational beds: 2,058 Mysore
Heart centres' operational beds: 263
Bengaluru has 3 hospitals
Guwahati
Jamshedpur
Raipur
Kolkata
Eastern Region
8 hospitals Operational beds: 2,047
Kolkata has 5 hospitals
NH owns the P&L responsibility
NH manages 3rd party hospitals for Management Fees; including 1 project at St. Lucia
Includes clinics, information centres, etc
Based on (Gross Block for Fixed Assets (adjusted for non-cash government grant provision impact, non-cash financial lease impact for Dharamshila unit, non-cash EPCG beds as of June 30th 2022 but excluding Managed Hospitals and Cayman facility
license impact )+ Capital Work in Progress (CWIP)) / Number of operational
Key Highlights - Q1 FY23….(1/2)
Clinical &
Operational
Operationalizing 3 additional operating rooms, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (NICS), Bengaluru performed 2,027 cardiac surgical cases during the quarter and also reported the highest ever monthly cathlab procedure volumes of 1,687 in May 2022
Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTIICS), Kolkata successfully bridged a patient with end-stage heart failure to transplant with CentriMag biventricular assist device (BiVAD); the unit also has to its credit successful implantation of suture-less aortic valve, the first such case in the eastern India region
Significant momentum in tertiary and quarternary clinical activity ensured that 75 Bone Marrow Transplants, 20 Liver Transplants, 8 Heart Transplants and 192 Renal Transplants were successfully performed across the group in Q1 FY 23
Focusing upon cutting edge advanced care, 30 Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedures as well as 125 robotic interventional procedures were performed across the group in Q1 FY 23
NH SRCC, Mumbai successfully performed Craniosyntosis, a complex procedure in the craniofacial surgical segment for paediatric patients
Financial
Performance
Consolidated operating revenues of INR 10,334 mn in Q1 FY23, an increase of 20.2% YoY and 9.9% QoQ
Consolidated EBITDA of INR 2,000(1) mn in Q1 FY23 translating into EBITDA margin of 19.4% and consolidated PAT of INR 1,106(2) mn at a PAT margin of 10.7%
Consolidated Total Borrowings less Cash & Bank Balance and Current Investments of INR 829 mn as on 30th June, 2022 ie net debt to equity ratio of 0.05 (Out of which, debt worth US$ 28 mn is foreign currency denominated)
As per the new accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 144 mn increase in EBITDA for Q1 FY23
(2) As per the new accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 2 mn increase in PAT for Q1 FY23
Key Highlights - Q1 FY23 ….(2/2)
Digital
Initiatives
Implemented cost estimation module in our in-house ATHMA HIS (Hospital Information System) to provide accurate estimate for planned admissions and checklist management for clinical staff to improve patient safety
Designed and developed a new user interface / user experience (US/UI) in AADI (Aathma Application for Doctor Insights) mobile application to improve adoption and productivity of doctors
Implemented "Trend Analysis" feature for Laboratory reports in NH Care mobile application to help patients to understand performance of key indicators over a given period and take appropriate actions and also implemented vaccine tracker in the application to help parents to monitor their child's vaccination schedule
ESG
Initiatives
Achieved a net carbon reduction equivalent of 3,705 tonne through various energy optimization activities like using alternate energy, upgrade/replacement of equipment etc adopted across the network
Achieved energy savings worth INR 9.1 mn across our units at Health City, Bengaluru and at Mysore through captive alternate energy sourcing channels and worth INR 3.6 mn through upgradation of equipment across our units across Health City at Bengaluru, RTIICS at Kolkata, Dharamshila at Delhi and at Ahmedabad
Conducted thermography, electrical safety and energy audit across 3 units of the NH-Group along with fire safety audits across 2 facilities
Initiated Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) / ESG framework implementation across group
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:24:02 UTC.