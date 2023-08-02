Key Highlights - Q1 FY24 ….(2/2)

▪ Consolidated operating revenues of INR 12,334 mn in Q1 FY24, an increase of 19.4% YoY and 1.0% QoQ

▪ Consolidated EBITDA of INR 2,858(1) mn in Q1 FY24 translating into EBITDA margin of 23.2% and consolidated PAT of

Financial INR 1,840(2) mn at a PAT margin of 14.9% Performance ▪ Consolidated Total Borrowings less Cash, Bank Balance and Current Investments was INR 188 mn as on 30th June, 2023

i.e. net debt to equity ratio of 0.01 (Out of which, debt worth US$ 43 mn is foreign currency denominated)