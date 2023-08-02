Earnings Update Q1 FY24
August 02, 2023
2
NH at a Glance
As on 1st July 2023
NH's footprint in India
45
Healthcare Facilities
Operational beds
18
Owned / Operated Hospitals(1)
5,310
Beds
1
Managed Hospitals(2)
178
Beds
3
Heart Centres
187
Beds
21
Primary Healthcare Facilities(3)
0
Beds
1
Hospital in Cayman Islands
110
Beds
Kakriyal, Jammu
Delhi NCR
Northern Region
4 hospitals Operational beds: 1,147
6,164
Capacity Beds
Western Region
2 hospitals Operational beds: 351
Jaipur
Jamshedpur
Guwahati
5,864
Operational Beds
4.2 mn(4)
Average Effective Capital Cost per
Operational Bed
30+
Specialties
18,822
Full-time Employees and Associates
including 3,868 doctors
- NH owns the P&L responsibility
- NH manages 3rd party hospitals for Management Fees
- Includes clinics, information centres, etc.
Ahmedabad Raipur
Mumbai
Shimoga Bellary
Bengaluru
Karnataka Region
6 hospitals, 3 heartcentres*
Hospital operational beds: 2,071
Mysore
Heart centres' operational beds: 187
Bengaluru has 3 hospitals
Kolkata
Eastern Region
7 hospitals Operational beds: 1,919
Kolkata has 4 hospitals
- Based on (Gross Block for Fixed Assets (adjusted for non-cash government grant provision impact, non-cash financial lease impact for Dharamshila unit, non-cash EPCG license impact )+ Capital Work in Progress (CWIP)) / Number of operational beds as of June 30th 2023 but excluding Managed Hospitals and Cayman facility
* MSRNH heart centre in Bangalore discontinued the operations w.e.f July 1st 2023
3
Key Highlights - Q1 FY24….(1/2)
Clinical & Operational
Clinical: The quarter witnessed momentum in High-end Cardiac Sciences work in Congenital & Adult segments, Oncology, Gastro Sciences, Image Guided Therapies and other quaternary work across all the centers
- Cardiac Sciences:
- NICS, Bengaluru achieved the highest ever quarterly surgical volumes of 2263 in Q1FY24
- NH Ahmedabad - In a first-ever for Gujarat, successfully performed PDA Device Closure on a 30-day-old weighing 900gms using 4/2 Amplatzer (Piccolo) Occluder Device
- SDM Dharwad, performed complexcongenital cardiac surgical procedures - Arterial switch with VSD; TAPVCs in kids aged less than 6 months
- SNMH Shimoga - performed its first successful CRTD procedure
- Gastro Sciences, GI Oncology & Robotic Surgery:
- MSMC, Bengaluru, successfully conducted India's first Robotic Ampullectomy Surgery for malignancy of ampulla of Vater.
- NSH Howrah, successfully conducted Left sided Hepatectomy + CBD exploration + Roux-en-Y-Hepaticojejunostomy, a complex surgical procedure
- SNMH Shimoga, conducted niche procedures such as POEM in the Medical Gastroenterology
- NH Mysore, performed 6 HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) procedures
- RTIICS, Kolkata, performed complex Robot Assisted Thoracic Surgery (RATS) for Decortication and excision of posterior mediastinal mass
- Image Guided Therapies:
- NH Jaipur, successfully performed Prostate Artery Embolization, first-ever in Rajasthan
- NH HSR, successfully performed Stenting of coeliac artery for Descending Aortic, SMA, RRA, CIA stenosis with 99% block of coeliac artery
Operational:
- NICS - installation of 2 New Cath Labs
- DNSH - radiation Oncology Upgradation to Elekta Synergy Versa HD
- NH Jaipur - successfully started the Radiation Oncology Services in May 2023; over 70 patients have been already registered, Also installed cath lab with Interventional radiology capability "GE Azurion 7 M20"
4
Key Highlights - Q1 FY24 ….(2/2)
▪ Consolidated operating revenues of INR 12,334 mn in Q1 FY24, an increase of 19.4% YoY and 1.0% QoQ
▪ Consolidated EBITDA of INR 2,858(1) mn in Q1 FY24 translating into EBITDA margin of 23.2% and consolidated PAT of
Financial
INR 1,840(2) mn at a PAT margin of 14.9%
Performance
▪
Consolidated Total Borrowings less Cash, Bank Balance and Current Investments was INR 188 mn as on 30th June, 2023
i.e. net debt to equity ratio of 0.01 (Out of which, debt worth US$ 43 mn is foreign currency denominated)
- As per the accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 135 mn increase in EBITDA for Q1 FY24
- As per the accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 0.5 mn decrease in PAT for Q1 FY24
5
