Earnings Update Q1 FY24

August 02, 2023

Content

NH at a Glance

03

Q1 FY24 Highlights

04

Capex

12

Shareholding Pattern

13

NHIC

14

Digital Transformation Initiatives

16

NH ESG Vision - "Health For All"

17

2

NH at a Glance

As on 1st July 2023

NH's footprint in India

45

Healthcare Facilities

Operational beds

18

Owned / Operated Hospitals(1)

5,310

Beds

1

Managed Hospitals(2)

178

Beds

3

Heart Centres

187

Beds

21

Primary Healthcare Facilities(3)

0

Beds

1

Hospital in Cayman Islands

110

Beds

Kakriyal, Jammu

Delhi NCR

Northern Region

4 hospitals Operational beds: 1,147

6,164

Capacity Beds

Western Region

2 hospitals Operational beds: 351

Jaipur

Jamshedpur

Guwahati

5,864

Operational Beds

4.2 mn(4)

Average Effective Capital Cost per

Operational Bed

30+

Specialties

18,822

Full-time Employees and Associates

including 3,868 doctors

  1. NH owns the P&L responsibility
  2. NH manages 3rd party hospitals for Management Fees
  3. Includes clinics, information centres, etc.

Ahmedabad Raipur

Mumbai

Shimoga Bellary

Bengaluru

Karnataka Region

6 hospitals, 3 heartcentres*

Hospital operational beds: 2,071

Mysore

Heart centres' operational beds: 187

Bengaluru has 3 hospitals

Kolkata

Eastern Region

7 hospitals Operational beds: 1,919

Kolkata has 4 hospitals

  1. Based on (Gross Block for Fixed Assets (adjusted for non-cash government grant provision impact, non-cash financial lease impact for Dharamshila unit, non-cash EPCG license impact )+ Capital Work in Progress (CWIP)) / Number of operational beds as of June 30th 2023 but excluding Managed Hospitals and Cayman facility

* MSRNH heart centre in Bangalore discontinued the operations w.e.f July 1st 2023

3

Key Highlights - Q1 FY24….(1/2)

Clinical & Operational

Clinical: The quarter witnessed momentum in High-end Cardiac Sciences work in Congenital & Adult segments, Oncology, Gastro Sciences, Image Guided Therapies and other quaternary work across all the centers

  • Cardiac Sciences:
  • NICS, Bengaluru achieved the highest ever quarterly surgical volumes of 2263 in Q1FY24
  • NH Ahmedabad - In a first-ever for Gujarat, successfully performed PDA Device Closure on a 30-day-old weighing 900gms using 4/2 Amplatzer (Piccolo) Occluder Device
  • SDM Dharwad, performed complexcongenital cardiac surgical procedures - Arterial switch with VSD; TAPVCs in kids aged less than 6 months
  • SNMH Shimoga - performed its first successful CRTD procedure
  • Gastro Sciences, GI Oncology & Robotic Surgery:
  • MSMC, Bengaluru, successfully conducted India's first Robotic Ampullectomy Surgery for malignancy of ampulla of Vater.
  • NSH Howrah, successfully conducted Left sided Hepatectomy + CBD exploration + Roux-en-Y-Hepaticojejunostomy, a complex surgical procedure
  • SNMH Shimoga, conducted niche procedures such as POEM in the Medical Gastroenterology
  • NH Mysore, performed 6 HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) procedures
  • RTIICS, Kolkata, performed complex Robot Assisted Thoracic Surgery (RATS) for Decortication and excision of posterior mediastinal mass
  • Image Guided Therapies:
  • NH Jaipur, successfully performed Prostate Artery Embolization, first-ever in Rajasthan
  • NH HSR, successfully performed Stenting of coeliac artery for Descending Aortic, SMA, RRA, CIA stenosis with 99% block of coeliac artery

Operational:

  • NICS - installation of 2 New Cath Labs
  • DNSH - radiation Oncology Upgradation to Elekta Synergy Versa HD
  • NH Jaipur - successfully started the Radiation Oncology Services in May 2023; over 70 patients have been already registered, Also installed cath lab with Interventional radiology capability "GE Azurion 7 M20"

4

Key Highlights - Q1 FY24 ….(2/2)

Consolidated operating revenues of INR 12,334 mn in Q1 FY24, an increase of 19.4% YoY and 1.0% QoQ

Consolidated EBITDA of INR 2,858(1) mn in Q1 FY24 translating into EBITDA margin of 23.2% and consolidated PAT of

Financial

INR 1,840(2) mn at a PAT margin of 14.9%

Performance

Consolidated Total Borrowings less Cash, Bank Balance and Current Investments was INR 188 mn as on 30th June, 2023

i.e. net debt to equity ratio of 0.01 (Out of which, debt worth US$ 43 mn is foreign currency denominated)

  1. As per the accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 135 mn increase in EBITDA for Q1 FY24
  2. As per the accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 0.5 mn decrease in PAT for Q1 FY24

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 17:12:42 UTC.