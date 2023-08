Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company operates a network of hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical centers or test laboratories. The Company operates through Medical and Healthcare Services business segment. The Company offers medical, surgery, and diagnostics and support services. It provides services in the areas of cardiology; orthopedics; cosmetic surgery; anesthesia; imaging and radiology; nutrition and dietetics; physiotherapy; renal transplant; thoracic surgery; pediatrics surgery; medical oncology; surgical gastroenterology; dermatology; hematology; rheumatology; neurology; psychiatry and psychology, and others. The Company operates a network of approximately 20 hospitals (multispecialty and super specialty healthcare facilities), four heart centers and 19 primary care facilities (including clinics and information centers), across India and a hospital at Cayman Islands with approximately 6,181 operational beds.