Narayana Hrudayalaya : Mercom India Renewable Energy NH Testimonial

Renewables Help Hospital Group Save ₹40 Million Annually on Power Bills| Mercom India

The Group sources 32% of its energy needs from mix of Solar, Wind and Hydro.

JAN 04, 2023. C&I, CONSUMERS, OTHER, RENEWABLE ENERGY

Narayan Health, a multi-speciality hospital, heart center & primary care facility chain with a presence across 18 cities in India, has saved over Rs 40 Million ($482,946) in 2021 by adopting renewable energy to power most operations in India.

The commercial & industrial (C&I) segment in India has seen a rapid increase in renewables adoption to save on energy costs as well as to deliver on sustainability targets.

According to Mercom , India's Solar Open Access Market Report Q3 2022, India installed around 1.9 GW of open access solar capacity in the nine month of calendar year 2022, an increase of 96% year-over-year, with a majority of projects set up for units in the C&I segment.

Mercom India spoke to Ashok Kumar, ESG Manager at Narayan Health, to understand the various benefits the hospital chain has experienced since it transitioned to renewable energy.

What benefits have you seen after adopting renewable energy?

We at Narayana Health Group operate over 39 speciality hospitals, heart centers and clinics across India. Our overall renewable energy consumption is around 32 %, which includes 21% from solar, 8% from hydropower and 2% from wind. We have switched to renewables at four of our locations. One of them is for speciality hospital in Jammu where we use hydropower; the second one is in Mysore, where the energy is also supplied by hydropower project. At our Bengaluru facility in the Health City premises, we use solar for 80% of our energy needs and 5 to 10% is supported by wind energy. In the absence of either, we consume energy generated from hydropower project. So far, the group has been able to save approximately Rs. 35~Rs.

40 million ($422,850~$482,946) annually so far. We plan to add to increase our renewable energy consumption in the coming year, which would add another 1% of saving to total amount.