Narayana Hrudayalaya : Notice of AGM

NOTICE Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Registered Office: 258/A, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru-560099 CIN: L85110KA2000PLC027497 Website: www.narayanahealth.org, E-mail: nhlagm2022@narayanahealth.org, Tel: +91 80 7122 2129 NOTICE OF 22ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 30th August 2022 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means to transact the following business. The venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company. ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company including the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 st March 2022, together with the reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon

The members are requested to consider and pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 st March 2022 including the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31 st March 2022 and Statement of Profit & Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date along with notes thereon, Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 st March 2022, and the Auditors' Report and Report of the Board of Directors thereon along with all annexures, as issued to the Members pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, be and are hereby received, considered and adopted". To declare dividend of K 1.00 per Equity Share for the financial year ended 31 st March 2022

The members are requested to consider and pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT a final dividend of H1.00 per share on the equity shares of H10 each aggregating to H20,43,60,804 as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company for the year ended 31 st March 2022 be and is hereby declared and paid to those members whose name stand on the Register of Members and Register of Beneficial Owners of the Company as on 23rd August 2022." To appoint a director in place of Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (DIN:00252187), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment

Explanation: As per Article 59 of the Articles of Association of the Company, at every AGM, one third of such of the directors as are liable to retire by rotation for the time being, shall retire from office and they will be eligible for re-election. Except the Managing Director and the Independent Directors, all other Directors are liable to retire by rotation. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, whose office as a director is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, seeks himself for re- appointment.

The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (DIN:00252187), who retires by rotation at this Annual General Meeting pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Article 59 of Articles of Association of the Company, be and is hereby re- appointed as a director of the Company and that his period of office be liable to determination by retirement of Directors by rotation under Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company". To re-appoint M/s. Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration

The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 139, 142 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof) and pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Board of Directors 1 Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited of the Company, M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, having Firm Registration No. 117366W/W-100018, who have confirmed their eligibility for the re-appointment pursuant to Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 as Statutory Auditors of the Company, be and are hereby re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years, who shall hold office from the conclusion of this 22nd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting, on such remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Statutory Auditors of the Company." SPECIAL BUSINESS To ratify remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for the Financial Year 2022-23

The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and all the other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force), the members of the Company be and is hereby approve and ratify the remuneration of H 3,30,000 (Rupees Three Lakhs and Thirty Thousand Only) per annum plus applicable taxes and out of pocket expenses payable to M/s. PSV & Associates, Cost Accountants, Bengaluru (Firm Registration Number: 000304) who are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company as Cost Auditors to conduct the audit of cost records for the financial year ending 31 st March 2023.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, proper, expedient or incidental for giving effect to this resolution." To approve revision in remuneration of Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (DIN: 00252187) as Whole-time Director of the Company

The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197, 198, 200 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any amendment/modification or enactment thereof for the time being in force), Article 52 of the Articles of Association of the Company and the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, subject to such necessary approval(s), consent(s) or permission(s), as may be required, approval of the members be and is hereby given to revise the remuneration payable to Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (DIN: 00252187) as Whole- time Director of the Company on the terms and conditions as hereinafter mentioned effective from 1st April 2022 and valid for the remaining tenure of his appointment or till such time his remuneration is further revised before the end of his tenure, whichever is earlier: Consolidated Salary: Consolidated salary upto H 12,66,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores Sixty Six Lakhs Only) per annum which includes performance-based pay, allowances and perquisites, with the authority to the Board of Directors to fix the salary within the said maximum limit from time to time including the various components of such salary. Benefits apart from consolidated salary: Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy, Group Personal Accident Policy and Group Term Life Insurance Policy. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, all other terms and conditions as per the HR policy of the Company be and is hereby applicable including Earned/Privilege leave, Gratuity in terms of applicable provisions of the relevant statutes. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, in the event the remuneration payable to the Whole-time Director along with remuneration payable to other Whole-time Directors and Non-executive Directors of the Company exceeds the limits specified under first proviso and second proviso of sub-section (1) of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, the aforesaid remuneration be paid to the Whole-time Director notwithstanding the limits prescribed under the said provisos. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the aforesaid remuneration be paid to the Whole-time Director notwithstanding the limits prescribed under the Regulation 17 (6) (e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, in the event of loss or the profits made are inadequate as determined under Section 198 of the Act, in any financial year during the currency of the tenure of the Whole-time Director, the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to pay aforesaid remuneration notwithstanding the limits prescribed under Schedule V of the Act. 2 NOTICE FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, proper, expedient or incidental for giving effect to this resolution as it may in its absolute discretion deem necessary, proper or desirable and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in the said regard". 7. To approve revision in remuneration of Mr. Viren Prasad Shetty (DIN:02144586) as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Vice Chairman of the Company The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197, 198, 200 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any amendment/modification or enactment thereof for the time being in force), Article 52 of the Articles of Association of the Company and the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, subject to such necessary approval(s), consent(s) or permission(s), as may be required, approval of the members be and is hereby given to revise the remuneration payable to Mr. Viren Prasad Shetty (DIN: 02144586) as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman of the Company on the terms and conditions as hereinafter mentioned effective from 1st April 2022 and valid for the remaining tenure of his appointment or till such time his remuneration is further revised before the end of his tenure, whichever is earlier: Consolidated Salary: Consolidated salary upto H 2,88,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Eighty Eight Lakhs Only) per annum which includes performance-based pay, allowances and perquisites, with the authority to the Board of Directors to fix the salary within the said maximum limit from time to time including the various components of such salary. Benefits apart from consolidated salary: Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy, Group Personal Accident Policy, Group Term Life Insurance Policy and Group Term Life - Future Service Guarantee. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, all other terms and conditions as per the HR policy of the Company be and is hereby applicable including Earned/Privilege leave and Gratuity in terms of applicable provisions of the relevant statutes. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, in the event the remuneration payable to the Whole-time Director along with remuneration payable to other Whole-time Directors and Non-executive directors of the Company exceeds the limits specified under first proviso and second proviso of sub-section (1) of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, the aforesaid remuneration be paid to the Whole-time Director notwithstanding the limits prescribed under the said provisos. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the aforesaid remuneration be paid to the Whole-time Director notwithstanding the limits prescribed under the Regulation 17 (6) (e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, in the event of loss or the profits made are inadequate as determined under Section 198 of the Act, in any financial year during the currency of the tenure of the Whole-time Director, the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to pay aforesaid remuneration notwithstanding the limits prescribed under Schedule V of the Act. FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, proper, expedient or incidental for giving effect to this resolution as it may in its absolute discretion deem necessary, proper or desirable and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in the said regard". 8. To approve revision in remuneration payable to Dr. Varun Shetty as a Consultant Surgeon, an office or place of profit under the Companies Act, 2013 The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), read with Rule 15 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, Article 57 of the Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for the payment of revised remuneration of H 2,60,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Sixty Lakhs Only) 3 Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited per annum effective from 1st April 2022 to Dr. Varun Shetty, a Consultant Surgeon, who is a relative of Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Whole-time Director and Mr. Viren Prasad Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things, as may be necessary, proper, expedient or incidental for giving effect to this resolution". To approve revision in remuneration payable to Dr. Vivek Shetty as a Consultant Surgeon, an office or place of profit under the Companies Act, 2013

The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), read with Rule 15 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, Article 57 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for the payment of revised remuneration of H 1,50,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Fifty Lakhs Only) per annum effective from 1 st April 2022 to Dr. Vivek Shetty, a Consultant Surgeon, who is a relative of Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Whole-time Director and Mr. Viren Prasad Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman of the Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things, as may be necessary, proper, expedient or incidental for giving effect to this resolution." To approve issue of Debt Securities on Private Placement Basis

The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 42, 71 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), applicable provisions of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and any other applicable Rules, Regulations, Notifications, Circulars (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), prescribed by the Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, or any other regulatory authority, whether in India or abroad and Article 29 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the Board" which term shall be deemed to include any Committee of Directors which the Board may have constituted / will constitute to exercise any or all of its powers including the powers conferred by this resolution) to offer, invite subscription for or issue debt securities, secured or unsecured, including redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures ("Debt Securities") not exceeding H 200 crores during the period of one year from the date of this Annual General Meeting in one or more series/ tranches, denominated in Indian Rupees or in any foreign currency on a private placement basis, on such terms and conditions as the Board of Directors may, from time to time, determine and consider proper and most beneficial to the Company including as to when the said debt securities be issued, the consideration for the issue, utilization of the issue proceeds and all matters connected with or incidental thereto. PROVIDED THAT, the total amount that may be so raised in the aggregate, by such offer or invitation for subscriptions of the said Debt Securities, and outstanding at any point of time along with the other borrowings of the Company, shall be within the overall borrowing limit as approved by the members at the AGM held on 3rd August, 2018 under Section 180(1)(c) of the Act, that is H 1500 crores (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crores only). RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, proper, expedient or incidental for giving effect to this resolution". 11. To approve increase in the limits for providing Loans, Guarantee, Security and making Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 The members are requested to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the applicable rules and other statutory approvals, consents, sanctions, if any, and in supersession of all the earlier resolutions passed in this regard, the consent of the Shareholders, be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors (including any Committee which the Board 4 NOTICE may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise the power conferred by this Resolution) to give loan and/or guarantee and/or provide security to any person, any body corporate including subsidiaries and associate companies of the Company, and to make investments and acquire by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise, the securities of any other body corporates including subsidiaries and associate companies of the Company and invest in units of mutual funds and any other securities and instruments as may be required from time to time, exceeding sixty percent of the Paid up Share Capital, Free Reserves and Securities Premium Account or One Hundred Percent of the Free Reserves and Securities Premium Account of the Company, whichever is more, as the Board of Directors may think fit, provided that the total of the investments made, loans, guarantees given and securities provided shall not at any time exceed H3,500 Crore (Rupees Three Thousand Five Hundred Crore Only). RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board of Directors or a duly constituted Committee thereof be and is hereby authorized to decide and finalize the terms and conditions while making investment, giving loan or guarantee or providing securities within the aforesaid limits including with the power to transfer and dispose of the investments so made, from time to time, and to execute all deeds, documents and other writings and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things, as may be necessary and expedient for implementing and giving effect to this resolution". By Order of the Board of Directors For Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Sridhar S Group Company Secretary, Legal & Compliance Officer Place: Bengaluru Date: 8th August, 2022 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

