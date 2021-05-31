Narayana Hrudayalaya : Investor Presentation - Q4, FY2021 05/31/2021 | 10:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation May 2021 Important Disclosure No representation or warranty, express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. Certain statements made in this presentation may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward looking statements", including those relating to the Company's general business plans and strategy, its future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in its industry and its competitive and regulatory environment. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including future changes or developments in the Company's business, its competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions in India. This communication is for general information purpose only, without regard to specific objectives, financial situations and needs of any particular person. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares in the Company and neither any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes. This presentation can not be copied and/or disseminated in any manner. 2 NH at a Glance As on 31st March 2021 NH's footprint in India 46 Healthcare Facilities Operational beds 20 Owned / Operated Hospitals(1) 5,442 Beds 1 Managed Hospital(2) 112 Beds 5 Heart Centres(3) 318 Beds 19 Primary Healthcare Facilities(4) 10 Beds 1 Hospital in Cayman Islands 110 Beds 6,725 Capacity Beds 5,992(5) Operational Beds 3.2 mn(6) Average Effective Capital Cost per Operational Bed 30+ Specialities 16,965 Full-time Employees and Associates including 3,577 doctors Kakriyal, Jammu Delhi NCR Western Region 4 hospitals Jaipur Operational beds: 960 Ahmedabad Mumbai Shimoga Bellary Karnataka Region Bengaluru 6 hospitals, 4 heart centres Hospital operational beds: 2,206 Mysore Heart centres operational beds: 256 Bengaluru has 3 hospitals Northern Region 3 hospitals Operational beds: 653 Guwahati Jamshedpur Raipur Kolkata Eastern Region 8 hospitals Hospital operational beds: 1,735 Primary facilities operational beds: 10 Kolkata has 6 hospitals NH owns the P&L responsibility NH manages 3 rd party hospital for Management Fees NH operates 1 heart centre in Chittagong, Bangladesh, St Marthas heart centre was closed in December 2020 Includes clinics, information centres, etc In FY21, exited operations at CNH Heart Centre (39 operational beds) wef 1 st April 2020 and St Marthas (27 operational beds) in December 2020 Based on (Gross Block for Fixed Assets (adjusted for non-cash government grant provision, non-cash financial lease for Dharamshila unit )+ Capital Work in Progress (CWIP)) / Number of operational beds as of March 31 st 2021 but excluding

Managed Hospitals and Cayman facility 4 Key Highlights - Q4 FY21….(1/2) Clinical & Operational RTIICS, Kolkata performed FET (Frozen Elephant Trunk) procedure, first of its kind procedure to be performed in Eastern India

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah successfully performed a novel surgery of a rare tumour involving the roof of nasal cavity and the base of the brain

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Mysore performed cytoreductive surgery & hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (CRS+HIPEC) to treat an advanced ovarian cancer case making the facility first such hospital in the region to perform this surgery

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah performed a one of its kind procedure - redo sternotomy followed by arterial switch on a 3-year-old boy

3-year-old boy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat performed Bentall Surgery (Aortic valve Replacement & Ascending Aorta Surgery), a rare surgery to treat a patient having aortic dissection, aneurysm ally dilated ascending aorta Financial Performance Consolidated operating revenues of INR 8,378 mn in Q4 FY21 translating into INR 25,823 mn in FY21

Consolidated EBITDA of INR 1,499 (1) mn in Q4 FY21 at margin of 17.9%, translating into EBITDA of INR 2,103 1) mn in FY21 and consolidated PAT of INR 681 (2) mn in Q4 FY21 translating into PAT of INR - 143 (2) mn in FY21

mn in Q4 FY21 at margin of 17.9%, translating into EBITDA of INR 2,103 mn in FY21 and consolidated PAT of INR 681 mn in Q4 FY21 translating into PAT of INR - 143 mn in FY21 Consolidated net debt of INR 4,857 mn as on 31st March 2021, reflecting net debt to equity ratio of 0.43 (Out of which, debt worth US$ 39.1 mn is foreign currency denominated) As per the new accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 133 mn and INR 507 mn increase in EBITDA for Q4 FY21 and FY21 respectively As per the new accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April 2019 which resulted in INR 11 mn and INR 78 mn decrease in PAT for Q4 FY21 and FY21 respectively 4 Key Highlights - Q4 FY21 ….(2/2) Digital Initiatives Implemented app-based video consultation capability for the doctors through AADI (Athma App for Doctors Insights) and for patients through NH Care

app-based video consultation capability for the doctors through AADI (Athma App for Doctors Insights) and for patients through NH Care Launched unified platform for managing schedule, tariffs and bookings for physical and video consultation

Soft-launched pay-online feature for patients to allow queue-less payments in select units

pay-online feature for patients to allow queue-less payments in select units Blood-bank module rollout (for in-house Hospital Information System, ATHMA) completed across the group ESG Initiatives Health City, Bengaluru achieved 95% of its energy needs through captive renewable energy helping save INR 39 mn annually in energy cost

Energy efficient equipment were procured at RTIICS, MSMC, Ahmedabad & Delhi helping save INR 12 mn annually in energy cost

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) completed and under review in all units 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 14:51:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED 10:52a NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA : Result Announcement - Q4 FY 2021 PU 10:52a NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA : Investor Presentation - Q4, FY2021 PU 05/27 NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LIMITED : annual earnings release 03/08 NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA : Nears Completion of Cayman Island Subsidiaries' Merger MT 02/23 NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA : Earnings Call Transcript Q3 FY 2021 PU