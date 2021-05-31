Narayana Hrudayalaya : Result Announcement - Q4 FY 2021 05/31/2021 | 10:52am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE Q4 FY21 Consolidated operating income at Rs 8,378 mn (Y-o-Y of 12.8%) with EBITDA* of Rs 1,499 mn (Y-o-Y of 45.9%) 12M FY21 Consolidated operating income at Rs 25,823 mn with EBITDA* of Rs 2,103 mn Bengaluru, India, May 31st, 2021 - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, a leading healthcare service provider in India, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY21) ended March 31st, 2021. Financial Highlights for the Quarter (Q4 FY21) Prepared in accordance with Ind AS ('Indian Accounting Standards') Consolidated total operating income was Rs 8,378 mn for Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 7,429 mn in Q4 FY20 reflecting an YoY growth of 12.8% and as compared to Rs 7,504 mn in Q3 FY21 reflecting an QoQ growth of 11.6%

Consolidated EBITDA* stood at Rs 1,499 mn, reflecting a margin of 17.9% as against Rs 1,028 mn in Q4 FY20, translating into a YoY growth of 45.9% and as compared to Rs 1,095 mn in Q3 FY21 reflecting an QoQ growth of 36.9%

Consolidated PAT* stood at Rs 681 mn, reflecting a margin of 8.1% as compared to Rs 120 mn in Q4 FY 20 reflecting an YoY growth of over 450% and as compared to Rs 408 mn in Q3 FY21 reflecting an QoQ growth of 66.6% Financial Highlights for the Twelve Months (12M FY21) Consolidated total operating income was Rs 25,823 mn for FY21 as compared to Rs 31,278 mn in FY20

Consolidated EBITDA* stood at Rs 2,103 mn for FY21 as against Rs 4,467 mn in FY20 This is as per the new accounting treatment for leases per IND AS 116 effective 1st April, 2019 which resulted in Rs 133 mn increase in EBITDA and decrease of Rs 11 mn in PAT for Q4 FY21 and Rs 507 mn increase in EBITDA and decrease of Rs 78 mn in PAT for 12M FY21 on pre-IND AS 116 basis As on March 31st, 2021, Total Debt less Cash and Bank Balance was Rs 4,857 mn (Debt worth US$ 39.1 mn is foreign currency denominated). Other Highlights during the Quarter RTIICS, Kolkata performed FET (Frozen Elephant Trunk) procedure, first of its kind procedure to be performed in Eastern India

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah successfully performed a novel surgery of a rare tumour involving the roof of nasal cavity and the base of the brain

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Mysore performed cytoreductive surgery & hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (CRS+HIPEC) to treat an advanced ovarian cancer case making the facility first such hospital in the region to perform this surgery

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah performed a one of its kind procedure - redo sternotomy followed by arterial switch on a 3-year-old boy

3-year-old boy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat performed Bentall Surgery (Aortic valve Replacement & Ascending Aorta Surgery), a rare surgery to treat a patient having aortic dissection, aneurysm ally dilated ascending aorta Management Comment Commenting on the performance, Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, said "We are pleased to deliver record profitability in the quarter gone by building upon the gradual recovery over several months after an almost washout in Q1 of the last fiscal. With the flagship facilities finally gaining traction in Q4, we have been able to achieve this on the back of all-roundgrowth registered by hospitals across the network in India as well as our overseas operations at Cayman Islands. It is heartening to highlight that despite the severe challenges in the year gone by, we have been able to further fortify our balance sheet by meaningfully paring down our borrowings while maintaining a strong liquidity profile. In the backdrop of the current unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases across the country leading to localized lockdowns coupled with restrictions on international travel, we remain cautious about a near term recovery in the business. However, with the agility and the resilience demonstrated by our team in the year gone by, we do remain confident about our business prospects over the long term. With the current humanitarian crisis continuing to severely impact lives and livelihood of people galore, we stand in solidarity with all and pledge to support our communities in the face of this unfolding tragedy." About Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Founded in 2000 by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities. The Company has a network of 21 hospitals and 4 heart centres across India and single hospital at Cayman Islands and a heart centre at Chittagong, Bangladesh with over 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,700 beds. For further details, please contact us at investorrelations@narayanahealth.org Attachments Original document

