Narendra Properties Limited is an India-based real estate company. The Company is engaged in the construction of buildings. The Company is also engaged in the business of commercial and residential property development, as well as civil construction. The Companyâs segments include Construction of Buildings, which include residential and commercial. The Company's completed projects include NPL Devi, NPL Redmond Square, NPL Mangalram, NPL Paras, NPL Anjli, NPL Agastya, NPL Pushpanjali and NPL Manor. The operations of the Company are localities in and around Chennai and its suburbs.