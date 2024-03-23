Narendra Properties Limited announced that at the board meeting to be held on 29 March, 2024 it will consider resignation submitted by Non-Independent (Promoter) Director Mrs. Preethi S Maher from the board, effective from March 31, 2024.
Narendra Properties Limited
Equities
NARPROP6
INE603F01012
Real Estate Development & Operations
