Nareru Group Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥9.366042 billion.
Security Name: Common Stock
Security Type: Common Stock
Securities Offered: 3,331,800
PriceRange: ¥2690
Discount Per Security: ¥201.75
Security Name: Common Stock
Security Type: Common Stock
Securities Offered: 150,000
PriceRange: ¥2690
Discount Per Security: ¥201.75
Transaction Features: Sponsor Backed Offering
Today at 12:00 am
