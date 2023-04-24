Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Narf Industries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NARF   GB00BMH18M70

NARF INDUSTRIES PLC

(NARF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:35:19 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.9330 GBX   +3.67%
NARF Industries promotes non-executive director to executive chair

04/24/2023 | 09:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - NARF Industries PLC on Monday said it has promoted Independent Non-Executive Director John Herring as executive chair, effective immediately.

The US-focused cybersecurity provider said Herring's appointment sees Robert Mitchell stepping down as chair.

It said Herring brings "multi-decade executive and board experience in building high growth tech companies", offering "strategic and practical operational experience specific to NARF's mission informed by a career that spans military service and work in the national security sector".

Herring previously served as chief executive of US Central Intelligence Agency investment arm In-Q-Tel's iMove Inc.

NARF also cited corporate finance experience includes venture, private equity and public market financings, alongside buy and sell-side mergers and acquisitions transactions. Herring is co-founder of private equity firm Corstone Capital, where he has served as CEO and managing director since its inception in 1991.

"We are experiencing record growth in our core national security [research and development] and US government business. We are pleased to have someone with John's experience work actively with me and the team during this exciting time advancing NARF's corporate development," said Founder & CEO Steve Bassi.

Herring added: "My role is to accelerate the team's vision by bringing a deep network of relationships to fast-track the company's corporate development. This includes sourcing board and team members that bring rapid growth public company governance experience and domain informed strategies to our commercialization initiatives. I look forward to working closely with Steve and his team as we build on our growth to date."

Shares in NARF were up 3.7% to 0.93 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 19,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 40,2%
Managers and Directors
John Herring Director
Robert J. Mitchell Director
Christopher Peter Rory Heier Secretary & Director
Steven Daniel Bassi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NARF INDUSTRIES PLC-10.00%19
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.38.49%58 479
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.4.49%15 925
GEN DIGITAL INC.-17.64%11 281
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.52%7 569
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.7.11%5 698
