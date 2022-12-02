Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Narf Industries Plc
  News
  Summary
    NARF   GB00BMH18M70

NARF INDUSTRIES PLC

(NARF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-02 am EST
1.000 GBX    0.00%
05:34aNarf Industries signs deal with NYU to develop cyber defence systems
AN
03:26aNarf Industries to Build Electric Grid Cyber Defense for US
MT
10/14Cybersecurity Group Narf Wins $6 Million Research, Development Contract From US Government Agency
MT
Narf Industries signs deal with NYU to develop cyber defence systems

12/02/2022 | 05:34am EST
(Alliance News) - Narf Industries PLC on Friday said it signed an agreement with New York University to develop new electric grid cyber defence solutions within a two-year USD1.9 million competitive grant.

Narf Industries is a US-focused cybersecurity provider. Funding for the project comes from the US Department of Energy.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Bassi: "We all know cybersecurity talent is in short supply and the power grid is critical to us all. I'm excited that our team spearheading our flagship TIGR product have the opportunity to codify decades worth of cybersecurity response knowledge into TIGR's software during this DoE programme."

TIGR is Narf's flagship power grid cybersecurity product. Narf will work with New York University to enhance TIGR with cyber physical and artificial intelligence models that automate defence against dangerous power flows created by hackers that attempt to physically damage the power grid.

These autonomous defence capabilities will accelerate the rollout of TIGR appliances across US substations and "relieve overburdened grid operators" by understanding and responding to attack attempts within substations.

The grant is part of a larger USD45 million funding project to create, accelerate and test technology that will protect the US electric grid from cyber-attacks and accelerate the migration to clean renewable energy in the US.

The New York Power Authority and Consolidated Edison Inc, whose electric, gas and steam services provide energy for 10 million people, are also partners on the project.

Bassi said: "If we're going to win against attackers, we need to give an overworked cybersecurity labour force access to better automation and AI that speeds their defence. It is especially exciting that this R&D work will involve real-world defenders, [Consolidated Edison Inc] and [New York Power Authority], who keep the lights on in the Big Apple."

Shares in Narf Industries were trading 4.3% higher at 1.04 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.19% 148.31 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. -0.19% 97.85 Delayed Quote.14.69%
NARF INDUSTRIES PLC 0.00% 1 Delayed Quote.-35.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 19,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 40,2%
John Herring Director
Robert J. Mitchell Director
Christopher Peter Rory Heier Secretary & Director
Steven Daniel Bassi Director
