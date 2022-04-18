Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NASB Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
NASB Financial : April 18, 2022 NASB Promotes Nick Alphs to Senior Vice President, Loan Production

04/18/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Contact: Jenn Cantrell, Media Relations
816-508-2161
jcantrell@nasb.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

North American Savings Bank (NASB) Promotes Nick Alphs to Senior Vice President, Loan Production

Kansas City, MO., (April 18, 2022)

NASB is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Alphs to SVP, Loan Production. Nick will oversee the Consumer Direct, Portfolio, and Retail Sales Lending teams. Nick joined NASB in 2009 as a loan officer and was promoted to team leader in 2018 to oversee a team of more than 20 Consumer Direct loan officers.

"Nick has 17-years of proven success in the mortgage industry and has been with NASB during some of the most exciting and challenging times in recent history," said NASB CEO elect Tom Wagers. "He has helped homeowners through the recession, the pandemic, and market swings, and he uses that knowledge to lead and coach his teams," said Wagers.

In this role, Alphs' experience and insights will help grow NASB's national and Kansas City market share and strategic vision of being a best-in-class, national mortgage provider. Alphs will continue to expand the growing Portfolio team that have seen an upsurge of demand for non-QM mortgage products from consumers in the last 3 years.

"There is nothing more satisfying than helping a borrower achieve their goal of homeownership, whether that is their first home, refinancing their current home to achieve their financial goals, or using their self-directed IRA to invest in real estate," said SVP, Loan Production Nick Alphs. One of main reasons NASB has been so successful is because we hire and cultivate the best talent in the mortgage industry. It is exciting to lead a team of experienced professionals who share the same purpose of delivering exceptional service and experiences for our customers," said Alphs.

Alphs has been instrumental in implementing NASB's new loan origination system, which will improve process efficiencies and customer experience. Alphs' Sales management team consists of industry veterans Geoff Miller, Jon Wolverton, Jacob Scarbo and Todd Shaver, who recently joined NASB from First Federal Bank of Kansas City.

North American Savings Bank (NASB) is a local bank and national mortgage lender headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has served the financial needs of customers by providing a wide range of personal banking products along with competitive residential and commercial mortgages. For more information, visit nasb.com. NASB is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. NMLS ID# 400039.

