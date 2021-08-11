Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NASB Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NASB   US6289681099

NASB FINANCIAL, INC.

(NASB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NASB Financial : August 11, 2021 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

08/11/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASB Financial, Inc.

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Rhonda Nyhus

NASB Financial, Inc.

903 E. 104th Street, Suite 400

Kansas City, MO 64131

Phone (816) 765-2200

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Kansas City, Missouri (August 11, 2021) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, was $63.8 million or $8.62 per share. This compares to net income of $64.3 million or $8.71 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro

area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

# # # #

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

6/30/21

3/31/21

6/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:

Net interest income

$

24,891

24,631

23,923

Provision for loan losses

--

--

1,900

Non-interest income

26,521

48,046

66,584

Non-interest expense

37,654

39,272

34,223

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,604

7,438

13,868

Net income (loss)

$

11,154

25,967

40,516

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

Total assets

$

2,310,047

2,483,553

2,600,212

Total loans held for sale

459,896

681,268

486,077

Total loans held for investments and

mortgage-backed securities, net

1,345,211

1,438,882

1,742,954

Customer and brokered deposit

accounts

1,425,946

1,569,122

1,824,617

Stockholders' equity

398,321

390,909

314,883

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Nine Months Ended

6/30/21 6/30/20

75,220 69,654

  • 2,650
    121,256 99,449
    114,164 80,172
    18,513 21,970
    63,799 64,311

2,310,047 2,600,212

459,896 486,077

1,354,211 1,742,954

1,425,946 1,824,617

398,321 314,883

Book value per share

$

Earnings per share

Cash dividends paid per share

Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

53.81

52.80

42.62

1.51

3.51

5.48

0.75

0.75

0.55

1.86%

4.09%

6.20%

11.31%

27.15%

55.15%

53.81 42.62

8.62 8.71

2.05 1.60

3.50% 3.29%

22.72% 29.71%

Weighted average shares outstanding

7,402,969

7,406,069

7,389,089

7,403,021 7,382,644

Disclaimer

NASB Financial Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 18:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NASB FINANCIAL, INC.
02:36pNASB FINANCIAL : August 11, 2021 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results
PU
06/04NASB FINANCIAL : June 4, 2021, NASB Financial Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Com..
PU
06/04NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Payable on June ..
CI
05/05NASB FINANCIAL : May 5, 2021 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results
PU
03/19NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11Nasb Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Payabl..
CI
02/09NASB FINANCIAL : February 9, 2021 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Result..
PU
01/19NASB FINANCIAL : January 19, 2021 NASB Promotes Jessica Gardner to Chief Marketi..
PU
2020NASB FINANCIAL : December 14, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Resul..
PU
2020Nasb Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Se..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 259 M - -
Net income 2020 104 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,28x
Yield 2020 3,50%
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart NASB FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
NASB Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul L. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Hancock Chairman
Tim Bachta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
W. Russell Welsh Independent Director
Barrett Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASB FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%474
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION62.77%79 329
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.89%64 768
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES45.85%39 542
FIRSTRAND LIMITED11.95%21 658
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED20.81%13 522