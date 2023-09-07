NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing an array of personal banking, investment and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. The Bank offers residential and commercial mortgages. It offers banking solutions including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits (CDs), money market accounts, mortgage loans and commercial loans. Its lending activities include home loans, mortgage refinances, mortgage programs and mortgage customer service. Its investment real estate lending includes commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, individual retirement account lending and investment property loan. Its branches are located in Grandview, Lee's Summit, Independence, Harrisonville, Kansas City, Platte City, Excelsior Springs, St. Joseph and Lexington, Missouri.

Sector Banks